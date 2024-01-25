scorecardresearch
Delhi fog: No relief expected till Jan 28, says IMD; flight operations hit

Delhi fog: No relief expected till Jan 28, says IMD; flight operations hit

Delhi fog: Delhi registered a minimum temperature of 7.2 degrees Celsius, an alarming 2.8 degrees below the standard, at its official weather observatory in Safdarjung at 5:30 am.

Delhi fog: Dense fog engulfed Delhi-NCR

Delhi fog: Persisting frigid conditions and heavy fog engulfed Delhi and its adjacent states in Northern India on Thursday, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted no relief from the situation until January 28. 

Delhi registered a minimum temperature of 7.2 degrees Celsius, an alarming 2.8 degrees below the standard, at its official weather observatory in Safdarjung at 5:30 am. The thick fog severely hampered visibility in Safdarjung and Palam, reducing it to 50 metres and 25 metres respectively. 

This adverse weather condition caused disruption in several flight and train operations on Thursday. 

Footage from the Indira Gandhi International Airport showed cars navigating roads with minimal visibility. The Delhi Airport issued a warning on X, stating that flight operations 'may get affected' due to the dense fog and advised passengers to reach out to the airline for updated flight information. 

Similar cold conditions persisted across North India on Tuesday too, prompting the IMD to issue a yellow alert for the day. Several flights were delayed due to reduced visibility, and 28 trains from across the country to Delhi were delayed. 

Not only Delhi, isolated areas of Rajasthan are also expected to experience the same conditions from January 23-26. Uttar Pradesh is forecasted to experience cold to severe cold day conditions from January 23-27. 

Also read: Cold wave: Flights, trains delayed as dense fog shrouds Delhi-NCR, other parts of north India

Published on: Jan 25, 2024, 8:08 AM IST
