Delhi fog: Over 100 flights delayed, CAT III implemented; airport, airlines issue advisory for passengers

A dense layer of fog engulfed Delhi on Friday, delaying as many as 100 flights due to low visibility conditions. Airport operator Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) and airlines like IndiGo have issued advisory for passengers travelling today. At around 8:30 am, there was zero visibility at the airport.

“While landings and takeoffs continue at Delhi Airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any convenience caused is deeply regretted,” said DIAL in its latest update.

At around 6 am, the operator had said that flight departures have been impacted due to fog conditions in Delhi but CAT III compliant flights are taking off. CAT III compliance allows flight operations at low visibility conditions.

According to flight tracking website Flightradar.com, over 100 flights were delayed at the Delhi airport. The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) handles around 1,300 flight movements daily.

“We strongly recommend planning extra time for your journey to the airport as foggy conditions in Delhi are reducing visibility and slowing down traffic. To avoid any delays, we encourage an early start. We request you to stay updated on your flight status before heading to the airport. Thank you for your patience and understanding as we navigate these weather challenges together. Your comfort and peace of mind remain our top priorities,” said IndiGo in a post on X.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi temperature on Friday morning dipped to 9.6 degree Celsius. The air quality index (AQI) was 411, which puts it in the severe category.