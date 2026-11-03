Delhi-Guwahati bullet train may go underground to cross Chicken's Neck

Sarma said the project could require investment two to three times higher than usual because of the challenging terrain and limited land availability.

"The line has been approved. After this, there are many steps, such as a survey and then establishing a parallel line. The first good news is that Guwahati is on the bullet train map. Now, the details will have to be worked out," Sarma told reporters.

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The Siliguri Corridor, commonly known as Chicken's Neck, is a narrow strip of land connecting India's northeastern states with the rest of the country. The corridor is around 22 km wide and narrows to just 16 km in certain stretches.

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With highways and existing railway lines already passing through it, constructing a separate high-speed rail track will require careful planning.

"There are already national highways and railway tracks. So, whether the Chicken Neck will be crossed underground or it will be overground (elevated) -- all these details will be worked out. When I visit Delhi next, I will meet the railway minister and get the details," the Assam chief minister said.

He emphasised that bullet trains cannot operate on existing railway tracks and would require a dedicated high-speed corridor. "The entire width is 22 km, and in some patches, it is only 16 km. Also, the bullet train cannot run on the present track. It has to be a separate railway line. This is a very big decision. Otherwise, it would have stopped in Siliguri and rightly so. It is not easy to cross the Chicken Neck," Sarma said.

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Sarma said the Centre had initially indicated that extending the bullet train network beyond Siliguri to Guwahati might not be feasible. "But after I met with Ashwini Vaishnaw and the PM, now they have agreed that it will come to Guwahati. But we need to know more about the technology," he said.

Describing the decision as "very remarkable, bold and courageous", Sarma acknowledged the additional costs involved. "There will be a lot of money involved. The investment will be double or triple (than the normal case)," he said.

Sarma said he would discuss the technical details with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw during his next visit to Delhi.

Delhi-Guwahati bullet train route

On Saturday, Vaishnaw announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had approved the proposed North Corridor of the bullet train network.

The planned route will connect Delhi, Agra, Kanpur, Lucknow, Ayodhya, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Patna and Siliguri before extending to Guwahati.

(With inputs from PTI)

