Hero MotoCorp's VIDA begins European operations, starts deliveries in 10 countries

The expansion marks Hero's attempt to build an international presence in electric mobility, leveraging its global manufacturing and R&D capabilities. The VIDA VX2, designed for urban commuting, offers a claimed range of 140 km under the WMTC cycle in Eco mode, a top speed of 90 kmph and twin removable batteries. Test rides and retail availability are scheduled to begin in December 2026 across the six retail markets.

Read More: Hero VIDA unveils new brand identity as EV sales boom

The European expansion was among the key announcements at EICMA 2026, where Hero MotoCorp also unveiled the Xpulse 450, its new adventure motorcycle flagship and the most powerful model in its portfolio.

Powered by a 421cc liquid-cooled, four-valve DOHC engine, the motorcycle produces 34.3 kW at 9,100 rpm and 38 Nm at 7,500 rpm. It gets a six-speed transmission with an assist and slipper clutch, fully adjustable suspension, and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration.

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Hero also showcased the Harley-Davidson X350T, a 350cc motorcycle primarily developed for the Indian market. The model features an air-oil-cooled engine, electronic throttle body, riding modes, switchable ABS and traction control.

“At the heart of this ambition is our ability to bring together the strength of India’s engineering talent and manufacturing excellence with world-class global R&D capabilities and strategic partnerships,” said Pawan Munjal, Executive Chairman, Hero MotoCorp.

“‘Make in India, for the World’ is not just a philosophy; it is a powerful statement of our confidence, capability and commitment to create globally competitive products, technologies and sustainable mobility solutions that transcend markets and expectations,” Munjal added.

In a move to expand its future mobility capabilities, Hero introduced Novus Labs, a Chairman-led innovation hub focused on identifying emerging mobility opportunities and developing working prototypes.

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Its showcase included NEX 1, a portable, foldable electric vehicle with a claimed range of 20 km and a top speed of 15 kmph, and NEX 2, a three-wheeled mobility concept targeting a range of over 150 km and a top speed above 100 kmph.

Hero also unveiled the Scrambler and Classic motorcycle concepts, signalling further expansion of its premium portfolio.

