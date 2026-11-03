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India deserves three national carriers, says Adani Airports CEO: Is Adani the answer?

India deserves three national carriers, says Adani Airports CEO: Is Adani the answer?

Adani Airports CEO Arun Bansal’s remarks bring talks of the Adani Group's potential entry into the airline business back into focus, amid its push for changes to existing rules

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Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
  • Updated Nov 3, 2026 3:46 PM IST
India deserves three national carriers, says Adani Airports CEO: Is Adani the answer?If permitted, Adani’s entry could challenge the dominance of IndiGo and Air India in India’s aviation market.

India needs a third strong national airline alongside IndiGo and Air India to serve its growing aviation market, said Arun Bansal, CEO of Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL).

Speaking at the Aviation India Summit, Bansal said: “I consider IndiGo and Air India as national airlines, and we need a third national airline.”

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Asked about Adani’s plans to enter the airline business, Bansal said: “Adani Airport Holdings is different from the Adani Group, and I believe that India deserves three national carriers. However, it is never a good strategy to compete with our customers”.

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The Adani Group, the country’s largest private airport operator, has approached the government to seek a relaxation of the rules that would pave the way for its entry into the airline sector.

If permitted, Adani’s entry could challenge the dominance of IndiGo and Air India in India’s aviation market.

IndiGo founder Rahul Bhatia said such a move would create a major conflict of interest and work against consumers’ interests over time. Akasa remains a smaller player, with 45 aircraft and a market share below 5%, while SpiceJet’s market share has fallen sharply.

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In a letter to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the Adani Group proposed amending a clause that prevents the operators of Delhi and Mumbai airports from holding more than a 10% stake in a scheduled airline. The GMR Group, which operates Delhi airport, is also subject to this restriction.

Read More | 'Want consumers to have more choices': Akasa CEO on govt proposal allowing airport owners to run airlines

The Adani Group has repeatedly said it is not interested in the airline business because it does not fit its approach to capital discipline. Jeet Adani, director at AAHL, has also ruled out entering the sector, but with a caveat.

“I would say that there is nothing that we won't consider. However, legally we are not allowed,” he told reporters before the launch of Navi Mumbai airport in December 2025.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma

A journalist with over two decades of reporting experience in infrastructure, environment, policy, and politics. My media journey took me to various newsrooms — wire services, newspapers, and digital platforms — covering the intersection of different sectors in India's sustainable growth story. Covering India's infrastructure boom as it walks towards becoming a developed economy by 2047, with Highways, Aviation, Railways and Power sector being key building blocks in this growth story. Closely tracking the net-zero journey of India Inc. from regulatory, energy transition, circularity, and ESG perspectives. For feedback and ideas, connect on X at @richajourno.

Published on: Nov 3, 2026 3:46 PM IST
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