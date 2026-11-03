Diwali 2026: Received cash gifts above ₹50,000? You may have to pay tax on the entire amount

"Under Section 92(2)(m) of the Income-tax Act (ITA), 2025 (corresponding to Section 56(2)(x) of the ITA 1961), an individual can receive cash gifts from friends, colleagues, neighbours or other non-relatives up to an aggregate value of Rs. 50,000 in a tax year without attracting tax," Surana said.

However, crossing this limit can significantly change the tax treatment.

"If the total value of such gifts exceeds Rs. 50,000, the entire amount received becomes taxable, and not merely the excess over Rs. 50,000," he explained.

How does the ₹50,000 gift tax rule work?

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Suppose an individual receives ₹25,000 from a friend, ₹20,000 from a colleague and ₹15,000 from a neighbour during the tax year.

The total comes to ₹60,000. Since the aggregate exceeds ₹50,000, the entire ₹60,000 becomes taxable under the head "Income from Other Sources".

The amount is added to the recipient's total taxable income and taxed according to the applicable income-tax slab rate.

Importantly, the ₹50,000 threshold applies to the combined value of qualifying monetary gifts received during the tax year, rather than separately to each gift or each donor.

Are cash gifts from parents and relatives taxable?

Surana clarified that the relationship between the giver and recipient plays a crucial role in determining tax liability.

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"Gifts received from specified relatives are fully exempt from tax irrespective of their value," he said.

Specified relatives include spouses, siblings, siblings of spouses, siblings of either parent, lineal ascendants and descendants, and spouses of certain qualifying relatives.

This means cash gifts from parents, grandparents, children or siblings are generally exempt from income tax, regardless of the amount received.

However, gifts from friends, colleagues and neighbours do not qualify for this exemption merely because they are exchanged during Diwali.

Can a tax-free gift still attract a penalty?

There is another important restriction taxpayers should consider while accepting large cash gifts.

Surana pointed out that a separate provision restricts physical cash receipts of ₹2 lakh or more in specified circumstances, including receipts from one person in a day, a single transaction, or transactions relating to one event or occasion from a person.

"Violation of this provision may attract a penalty equal to the amount received under section 451 of ITA 2025 (corresponding section 271DA of ITA 1961)," Surana said.

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For instance, receiving ₹3 lakh in physical cash from a parent could trigger the cash-receipt penalty provisions even though the gift itself is exempt from income tax, subject to applicable statutory exceptions.

Surana advised that high-value gifts should preferably be made through banking channels, including account transfers, cheques or other permitted digital modes.

What about gold, jewellery and other Diwali gifts?

The tax rules are not restricted to cash. Specified movable assets, including jewellery, shares and paintings, may also attract tax when received without consideration from non-relatives.

Where the aggregate fair market value of such specified movable property exceeds ₹50,000, the entire qualifying value may become taxable.

The key takeaway for taxpayers is that Diwali itself does not provide a special income-tax exemption. Whether a gift is taxable depends on its value, nature, the relationship between the giver and recipient, and the relevant statutory exemptions.