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TVS succession: A question of who gets what

TVS succession: A question of who gets what

A family agreement may have drawn the boundaries between competing business interests, but the division of economic wealth remains contested. The dispute has implications beyond the family, with minority shareholders watching closely

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Krishna Gopalan
Krishna Gopalan
  • Updated Nov 3, 2026 5:47 PM IST
TVS succession: A question of who gets whatThe TVS family business dispute has escalated with competing claims over economic interests despite a March 2024 MoU

A family agreement that was expected to settle business boundaries within one of India’s most prominent business families has now become the subject of a dispute over something more fundamental: the division of economic interests.

At the centre of the dispute are TVS Motor Company Chairman Emeritus Venu Srinivasan, his wife Mallika Srinivasan, who heads tractor maker TAFE, and their children, Lakshmi and Sudarshan Venu.

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The differences became public on October 9, when media reports emerged of competing claims over the businesses and a family memorandum of understanding (MoU). A week ago, all members of the family filed caveats in two Chennai courts. The filings indicate that the dispute could acquire a legal dimension, although they do not amount to a lawsuit.

The disagreement centres on an MoU signed by the four family members in March 2024, which was essentially a non-compete agreement that restricted entry into competing businesses.

Don't Miss: All about Venu Srinivasan, the 73-yr-old TVS scion at the centre of Tata boardroom showdown

Venu Srinivasan said the separation of the group’s assets was conducted fairly and transparently. But Mallika Srinivasan and Lakshmi Venu, in a statement, said no economic settlement was reached within the Venu Srinivasan family, plus the suggestion that all family assets belong exclusively to one individual, who is therefore free to distribute them unilaterally, is neither an agreed nor an established position.

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For context, TAFE, a key player in the tractor business, is a part of the Amalgamations Group, founded by S. Anantharamakrishnan. Other companies that form the conglomerate include India Pistons, Simpson & Co and Bimetal Bearings. Anantharamakrishnan’s son, A. Sivasailam, took charge of Amalgamations in the mid-1960s, with TAFE as the flagship. His daughter Mallika Srinivasan took over as Chairman of TAFE in 2011 after her father passed away.

The TVS Group, founded by T.V. Sundaram Iyengar in 1911, has been around for 115 years. Venu Srinivasan, his grandson, took charge of Sundaram-Clayton, a company established in 1962, as Managing Director in 1979. The same year, TVS Motor Company was set up. Under Venu’s leadership, it grew into one of India's largest two- and three-wheeler manufacturers.

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To be sure, a larger family settlement took place in 2020 between different branches of the family of TVS founder Iyengar, but Mallika and Lakshmi made it clear in a statement on October 13 that no similar settlement has taken place with Venu Srinivasan’s family.

“The larger TVS family partition, agreed in 2020, and implemented subsequently, was undertaken through a process involving the relevant stakeholders. No comparable process involving transparent valuation, discussion and mutual consent has taken place concerning the economic interests within the Venu Srinivasan family. No agreement dividing these economic interests has been concluded,” the statement said.

The joint statement by mother and daughter has reinforced the belief that Venu Srinivasan and Sudarshan are on one side, and Mallika Srinivasan and Lakshmi are on the other.

The economic stakes involved have become considerably larger over the years. TVS Motor Company, currently headed by Sudarshan Venu, has seen its market capitalisation rise more than fivefold over five years to over Rs 2 lakh crore, and 22% over the past year. This makes the question of how the family's economic interests are distributed particularly consequential, although the market capitalisation of the company should not be confused with the value of the family’s own holdings.

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The shareholding structure of two listed entities – TVS Motor Company and its promoter entity, TVS Holdings – provides some context to the dispute. Shareholding data from the exchanges show that as of September 2026, TVS Holdings owns 50.26% of TVS Motor Company, while Mallika Srinivasan holds a direct stake of 0.01% in the two-wheeler maker.

In TVS Holdings, the VS Trust, of which Venu Srinivasan is a trustee, holds 66.55%. Mallika and Lakshmi Venu hold 0.29% and 0.82%, respectively, in TVS Holdings. These are the disclosed shareholdings; the economic interests underlying the family’s trust structures are a separate matter.

The question on hand really relates to whether the 2024 MoU can be construed as a complete economic settlement of the family’s business empire.

Proxy advisory firm, InGovern, in its report put out earlier this month, says, “Disclosure of an MoU establishes its existence but not necessarily the completion, fairness or enforceability of the underlying family settlement.”

Specifically, on the issue of family succession disputes, InGovern’s view is that they can become material governance risks for listed companies (includes TVS Motor Company and its holding company, TVS Holdings). According to the report, family-controlled groups often combine long-term stewardship with concentrated control.

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Of course, there is the issue of minority investors. “Where succession arrangements are privately documented, incompletely disclosed or disputed within the controlling family, minority shareholders may face uncertainty over promoter control, management continuity, brand use and strategic direction,” it says.

InGovern's report points to minority investors having a direct interest as far as these two companies go – continuity of management, clarity of ownership and control, protection of listed company value, disclosure discipline, and resolution through lawful mechanisms.

According to its assessment, the TVS succession is based not in deciding private family entitlements, but on whether the succession framework supports these five minority shareholder outcomes. “Where succession arrangements are confidential or contested, the absence of public clarity can itself be a governance risk, even if day-to-day operations remain unaffected,” says the report.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Krishna Gopalan
Krishna Gopalan

Based in Mumbai, Krishna Gopalan has reported across sectors that include telecommunications, cement, media and entertainment, private equity, consumer and metals. His current job profile entails writing on large conglomerates for which he interviews prominent CEOs. Krishna has a deep interest in business strategy and is intrigued by why organisations do what they do. His writing experience of over 25 years has had stints in The Financial Express, The Economic Times, Fortune India and Outlook Business. At Business Today, he contributes to the magazine, online and also appears on television.

Krishna reads widely on business, politics and Indian history. A Chevening scholar (batch of 2007), he spent three months in the UK that included an internship with the Financial Times in London. He is a published author with his first book, The Making of Don, based on the 1978 Hindi film starring Amitabh Bachchan, hitting the stands in 2013. Academically, he is a postgraduate in Economics from the University of Madras and holds an MBA from NMIMS, Mumbai.

Published on: Nov 3, 2026 5:47 PM IST
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