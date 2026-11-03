TVS succession: A question of who gets what

The differences became public on October 9, when media reports emerged of competing claims over the businesses and a family memorandum of understanding (MoU). A week ago, all members of the family filed caveats in two Chennai courts. The filings indicate that the dispute could acquire a legal dimension, although they do not amount to a lawsuit.

The disagreement centres on an MoU signed by the four family members in March 2024, which was essentially a non-compete agreement that restricted entry into competing businesses.

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Venu Srinivasan said the separation of the group’s assets was conducted fairly and transparently. But Mallika Srinivasan and Lakshmi Venu, in a statement, said no economic settlement was reached within the Venu Srinivasan family, plus the suggestion that all family assets belong exclusively to one individual, who is therefore free to distribute them unilaterally, is neither an agreed nor an established position.

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For context, TAFE, a key player in the tractor business, is a part of the Amalgamations Group, founded by S. Anantharamakrishnan. Other companies that form the conglomerate include India Pistons, Simpson & Co and Bimetal Bearings. Anantharamakrishnan’s son, A. Sivasailam, took charge of Amalgamations in the mid-1960s, with TAFE as the flagship. His daughter Mallika Srinivasan took over as Chairman of TAFE in 2011 after her father passed away.

The TVS Group, founded by T.V. Sundaram Iyengar in 1911, has been around for 115 years. Venu Srinivasan, his grandson, took charge of Sundaram-Clayton, a company established in 1962, as Managing Director in 1979. The same year, TVS Motor Company was set up. Under Venu’s leadership, it grew into one of India's largest two- and three-wheeler manufacturers.

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To be sure, a larger family settlement took place in 2020 between different branches of the family of TVS founder Iyengar, but Mallika and Lakshmi made it clear in a statement on October 13 that no similar settlement has taken place with Venu Srinivasan’s family.

“The larger TVS family partition, agreed in 2020, and implemented subsequently, was undertaken through a process involving the relevant stakeholders. No comparable process involving transparent valuation, discussion and mutual consent has taken place concerning the economic interests within the Venu Srinivasan family. No agreement dividing these economic interests has been concluded,” the statement said.

The joint statement by mother and daughter has reinforced the belief that Venu Srinivasan and Sudarshan are on one side, and Mallika Srinivasan and Lakshmi are on the other.

The economic stakes involved have become considerably larger over the years. TVS Motor Company, currently headed by Sudarshan Venu, has seen its market capitalisation rise more than fivefold over five years to over Rs 2 lakh crore, and 22% over the past year. This makes the question of how the family's economic interests are distributed particularly consequential, although the market capitalisation of the company should not be confused with the value of the family’s own holdings.

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The shareholding structure of two listed entities – TVS Motor Company and its promoter entity, TVS Holdings – provides some context to the dispute. Shareholding data from the exchanges show that as of September 2026, TVS Holdings owns 50.26% of TVS Motor Company, while Mallika Srinivasan holds a direct stake of 0.01% in the two-wheeler maker.

In TVS Holdings, the VS Trust, of which Venu Srinivasan is a trustee, holds 66.55%. Mallika and Lakshmi Venu hold 0.29% and 0.82%, respectively, in TVS Holdings. These are the disclosed shareholdings; the economic interests underlying the family’s trust structures are a separate matter.

The question on hand really relates to whether the 2024 MoU can be construed as a complete economic settlement of the family’s business empire.

Proxy advisory firm, InGovern, in its report put out earlier this month, says, “Disclosure of an MoU establishes its existence but not necessarily the completion, fairness or enforceability of the underlying family settlement.”

Specifically, on the issue of family succession disputes, InGovern’s view is that they can become material governance risks for listed companies (includes TVS Motor Company and its holding company, TVS Holdings). According to the report, family-controlled groups often combine long-term stewardship with concentrated control.

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Of course, there is the issue of minority investors. “Where succession arrangements are privately documented, incompletely disclosed or disputed within the controlling family, minority shareholders may face uncertainty over promoter control, management continuity, brand use and strategic direction,” it says.

InGovern's report points to minority investors having a direct interest as far as these two companies go – continuity of management, clarity of ownership and control, protection of listed company value, disclosure discipline, and resolution through lawful mechanisms.

According to its assessment, the TVS succession is based not in deciding private family entitlements, but on whether the succession framework supports these five minority shareholder outcomes. “Where succession arrangements are confidential or contested, the absence of public clarity can itself be a governance risk, even if day-to-day operations remain unaffected,” says the report.

