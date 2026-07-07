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Delhi HC orders restoration of CJP's X account: Reasons, NEET is over, so is the reason for the block

Delhi HC orders restoration of CJP's X account: Reasons, NEET is over, so is the reason for the block

With the NEET examination concluded, the court ruled that the concern over panic and confusion has ended, allowing the account to be unblocked

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  • Updated Jul 7, 2026 1:03 PM IST
Delhi HC orders restoration of CJP's X account: Reasons, NEET is over, so is the reason for the blockDelhi HC restores Cockroach Janata Party's X handle — govt had feared posts would disrupt NEET

The Delhi High Court has ordered the restoration of the X account belonging to the Cockroach Janata Party, ruling that the government's justification for blocking it no longer holds, according to Live Law.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma allowed the plea filed by CJP founder Abhijit Dipke after Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta acknowledged that the Union Government's primary concern, the reason the account was blocked in the first place, was that the party's posts could create panic and confusion among students and parents during the NEET examination.

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With the exam now concluded, the court found that concern had run its course. Noting that the primary concern is resolved, the bench allowed the plea and directed that the account be unblocked.

Published on: Jul 7, 2026 1:03 PM IST
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