Shares of Varun Beverages were trading below the key Rs 500 level for the second straight session today. The fall below the Rs 500 mark has led to negative returns for the shareholders of the FMCG stock this year. The stock of the Pepsico bottler is down 2% this year. In the short term, shareholders are sitting on losses with the stock's 5 day, 10 day, 20 day , 30 day and 50 day simple moving averages (SMAs) trading in the red.

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On the other hand, Varun Beverages shares have risen 27% from their 52-week low of Rs 381 reached on March 23, 2026.

In the current session, Varun Beverages stock slipped 3% to Rs 481 against the previous close of Rs 495.70. A total of 3.06 lakh shares of the firm changed hands, amounting to a turnover of Rs 14.93 crore. Market cap of the FMCG firm slipped to Rs 1.62 lakh crore.

Hitesh Tailor, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Broking said, "On the upside, immediate resistance is placed near Rs 550, which coincides with the broader falling trendline resistance. A decisive breakout above Rs 550 accompanied by strong volumes could confirm a trend reversal and open the door for the next leg of the up move towards Rs 640- Rs 680."

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Virat Jagad, Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza Portfolio said, "Varun Beverages is witnessing profit booking after facing resistance near the Rs 510–515 zone, with the stock slipping below its short-term moving averages and RSI indicating weakening momentum. However, it continues to trade above its long-term moving averages, suggesting the broader trend remains positive. The Rs 480–485 zone is a crucial support, and holding above it could attract fresh buying interest. On the upside, Rs 505–515 remains the immediate resistance, while a decisive breakout could drive the stock towards Rs 540, followed by Rs 565, over the medium term. A sustained move above Rs 515 would strengthen the bullish outlook significantly."

Varun Beverages is a beverage company. It operates franchisee of PepsiCo. The company produces and distributes a range of carbonated soft drinks (CSDs), as well as a large selection of non-carbonated beverages (NCBs), including packaged drinking water sold under trademarks owned by PepsiCo.