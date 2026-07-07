Ram Mandir donation row: Did every Rupee reach the right place? SIT audits ₹124 crore spent by trust

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has widened its investigation into the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, extending its scrutiny beyond the alleged donation theft to examine more than ₹124 crore spent on major religious events over the past two years, sources said.

SIT is auditing the trust's financial records, including audit reports, bills, payment vouchers, chartered accountant records and expenditure statements, according to India Today. The SIT is verifying whether spending was carried out in accordance with the trust's financial procedures and approval mechanisms. The exercise is part of a broader audit, and no conclusion has yet been reached regarding any financial irregularity.

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The Uttar Pradesh government had constituted the SIT following allegations of embezzlement of devotees' donations. While several accused have already been arrested in connection with the alleged theft, the investigation has now expanded to include the trust's financial systems, expenditure records and approval processes.

The largest expenditure under review is the ₹113 crore spent on the January 22, 2024, Pran Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla, attended by nearly 8,000 guests. Trust records show major expenses included ₹35.97 crore for sheds and tent-city infrastructure, ₹30.85 crore for the Akshat Pujan campaign, ₹21.77 crore for publicity and advertisements, and ₹14.62 crore for decoration and lighting. Additional spending covered food arrangements, religious rituals, devotional music, sound systems and other event-related preparations.

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The SIT is also examining ₹83 lakh spent on the first Pratishtha Dwadashi celebrations in January 2025, including ₹52 lakh on lighting and decoration. Another ₹43 lakh spent on arrangements for devotees during the 2025 Maha Kumbh is also under scrutiny.

Investigators are further reviewing the ₹10.12 crore expenditure on the Ram Temple flag-hoisting ceremony held on November 25, 2025, which was attended by around 6,000 guests, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The SIT is examining whether approvals and payments complied with the trust's financial regulations.

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The probe also covers records of gold and silver donated to Ram Lalla. Trust documents show devotees donated 2.3 kg of gold and 83.3 kg of silver between November 2024 and February 2025, with an additional 1.5 kg of gold and 28 kg of silver received during the Maha Kumbh.

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The trust has maintained that all donated valuables remain safe and accounted for and has expressed confidence in the SIT investigation. Following the controversy, the trust recently accepted the resignations of General Secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra while announcing measures to strengthen transparency and financial oversight.