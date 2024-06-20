Delhi heatwave: 192 homeless people died in June 11-19 period, says NGO

Delhi heatwave: Amid the scorching heatwave conditions in the national capital between June 11 and 19, as many as 192 homeless people died, as per a report.

The report by NGO Centre for Holistic Development stated that this is the highest number of deaths recorded in the said period. "In a harrowing span from June 11 to 19, Delhi recorded the death of 192 homeless people, due to extreme heatwave conditions. This alarming statistic highlights the urgent need for proactive measures to protect one of society’s most vulnerable groups,” said executive director of the NGO, Sunil Kumar Aledia.

Aledia highlighted factors such as air pollution, rapid industrialisation, urbanisation, and deforestation that have resulted in rising temperatures, further exacerbating the poor conditions for the homeless. They also face challenges such as access to clean drinking water, thereby increasing the risk of dehydration and health related complications.

The director highlighted that despite the challenges, homeless people find themselves excluded from government welfare programmes such as Deen Dayal National Urban Livelihood Mission (NULM-SUH) and the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). He advocated for the establishment of cooling centres, adequate shelter capacity, water distribution, supportive housing and services.

In the past 48 hours alone, mortal remains of 50 people were recovered, amid the searing heatwave. The police are yet to confirm if all of them succumbed to the heat.

Meanwhile the state-run RML Hospital received 22 patients in the last two days. There have been five deaths and 12-13 patients are on ventilator support. "The victims did not have any comorbidities. When such people come to the hospital, their core body temperature is recorded and, if it is found to be more than 105 degrees Fahrenheit and there is no other cause, they are declared as heat stroke patients," a senior hospital official said.

Safdarjung Hospital received 60 patients with suspected heatstroke, including 42 who were admitted, while four patients have died due to suspected heat stroke in the last two days in LNJP Hospital. Sir Ganga Ram Hospital has been reporting 30 to 35 heatstroke cases at its outpatient department daily.