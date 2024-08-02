Delhi High Court transfers coaching centre deaths case to CBI

On Friday, the Delhi High Court ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take over the case pertaining to the drowning of three UPSC aspirants in the basement of a coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar.

The court highlighted the gravity of the incidents and the potential involvement of corruption among public officials as key reasons for this directive. The bench was addressing a request for the formation of a high-level committee to investigate the deaths.

The court said, "Having regard to the nature of the incident, and to ensure that public has no doubt with regard to the investigation, this court transfers the investigation to the CBI."

During the hearing, the High Court called on the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) to designate a senior official to oversee the investigation.

"Keeping in view the seriousness of the incident and that it may involve corruption by public servants, the court transfers the investigation to the CBI. The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) is also directed to nominate an official to overlook the investigation by CBI," the apex court further said.

A bench led by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan was reviewing a petition demanding a high-level inquiry into the incident that took place on July 27, when the basement of the Rau's IAS Study Circle became inundated due to heavy rainfall. The floodwaters trapped the three students, ultimately leading to their untimely deaths.

During the proceedings, the court rebuked the Delhi Police for their handling of the investigation.

“Mercifully, you have not challaned rainwater for entering the basement,” remarked Justice Manmohan, in a pointed critique of the police’s approach following their arrest of Manuj Kathuria, the driver of an SUV alleged to have contributed to the flooding.