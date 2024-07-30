Delhi IAS aspirants death: Drishti IAS among 20 basement coaching centres sealed by MCD

As the row surrounding the UPSC aspirants' death in Delhi escalates, swift action is being taken against many coaching and other centres running in the basements. In the latest, one of the working coaching centres of Drishti IAS, located in the basement of Mukherjee Nagar area, has been sealed by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

The centre was sealed as the civic body found that the coaching centre violated the building norms by using the basement only meant for storage purposes to run classes.

Meanwhile, several students protested outside the same coaching centre of Drishti IAS after the MCD sealed it.

Educator and YouTuber Vikas Divyakirti's Drishti IAS was one of seven coaching centres shut by the MCD in the most recent raid on unlicensed businesses.

Six of the sealed centres were located in Old Rajinder Nagar, Central Delhi. Since the incident on July 27, the basements of 20 coaching centres in Rajindra Nagar and Mukherjee Nagar that were being utilised illegally as libraries or for teaching have been locked.

On Monday, the MCD initiated an anti-encroachment operation in Old Rajinder Nagar and Mukherjee Nagar, both prominent centres for civil service exam coaching. Bulldozers were deployed near Rau's IAS Study Circle to eliminate illegal structures obstructing storm drains, which had contributed to waterlogging.

Facing criticism for allegations of negligence and failure to desilt floodwater drains, the MCD has dismissed a junior engineer and suspended an assistant engineer.

According to MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar, both officials were members of the maintenance department in the Karol Bagh Zone.

These actions come on the heels of the ongoing investigations on the death of three UPSC aspirants: Shreya Yadav from Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni from Telangana, and Navin Dalwin from Kerala were drowned to death after floodwater from heavy rain on Saturday, entered the basement without giving a chance to these aspirants to escape and save their lives.