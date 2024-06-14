Delhi LG gives prosecution sanction against writer Arundhati Roy 

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has given prosecution sanction against Arundhati Roy under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for 'provocative' speech at an event in 2010. Raj Niwas officials said, PTI News reported.

A conference was organised by the Committee for Release of Political Prisoners under the banner ‘Azadi-The Only Way’ on October 21, 2010.



The author was one of the speakers at the event. An FIR registered had accused Roy and other speakers of delivering provocative speeches at the conference.

“Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena has sanctioned the prosecution of Arundhati Roy and former Professor of International Law in Central University of Kashmir, Dr. Sheikh Showkat Hussain, under section 45 (1) of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the case,” a Raj Niwas official said.

In October 2023, Saxena had granted sanction to prosecute Roy and former Central University of Kashmir professor Sheikh Showkat Hussain under Section 196 of CrPC for commission of offences punishable under different sections of the Indian Penal Code.