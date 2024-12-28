Delhi LG orders probe in ‘Mahila Samman’ scheme over ‘illegal data collection’, AAP cries ‘sabotage’ by BJP

Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor, VK Saxena, has ordered an inquiry into private individuals allegedly collecting personal details of women under the guise of the Mahila Samman Yojna, his office confirmed on December 28.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accused the BJP of attempting to sabotage the scheme and expressed concerns over the party’s fear of losing the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections in February.

The LG also suggested that the Delhi government’s Chief Secretary to inform the Election Commission of India (ECI) about this activity, as it appears to be taking place just ahead of the election.

The inquiry follows a complaint by Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit, who is also a candidate for the New Delhi Assembly seat. Dikshit met Saxena at Raj Niwas recently to raise concerns over the scheme.

In a letter to the Chief Secretary and Police Commissioner, the Principal Secretary to the LG stated, “The Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor has directed the Chief Secretary to conduct an inquiry, through the Divisional Commissioner, into the collection of personal details and forms by non-government entities.”

It further urged the Police Commissioner to direct field officers to take legal action against anyone violating citizens’ privacy by collecting personal information under the pretense of enrolling them for benefits.

The Delhi government plans to give Rs 1,000 per month to every woman in the city aged 18 or older under the Mahila Samman Yojna. AAP has promised to raise this amount to Rs 2,100 per month if re-elected.

In a press conference, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal accused both BJP and Congress of attempting to obstruct AAP’s welfare schemes for women and the elderly ahead of the Delhi elections. Kejriwal claimed that the BJP was trying to prevent AAP’s schemes from succeeding, warning that if the BJP won, it would discontinue these programmes. He urged voters to reject the BJP, stating, “If you vote for BJP, you will have to leave Delhi”.

Congress's Sandeep Dikshit’s complaint alleged that AAP workers were going door-to-door asking women to sign forms. The letter added that Dikshit had pointed out the Women and Child Development (WCD) Department’s clarification, indicating that the scheme may be a fraudulent attempt by AAP, and he called for a high-level inquiry into the matter.

"Any scheme in which you'll distribute money will become famous, 'bahar bhandara laga do, bhid lag jayegi'... They announced a scheme of providing Rs 2,100 to women after they get reelected, being a party they can do this. Our question was, they announced a similar scheme in Punjab to provide Rs 1,500, but it has yet to be provided... CM Atishi said that we are providing Rs 1,000 to women and post-election if we win, we will increase it to Rs 2,100, later an advertisement came in the newspaper that they (the govt) have no such schemes... It means CM Atishi herself is saying that the CM (Atishi) is lying. Neither the Congress nor BJP, LG or the media have said this..." Dikshit said.

Earlier this week, the WCD Department issued a public notice advising people to refrain from filling out forms distributed by unauthorised individuals. It announced that a digital portal would be launched for form collection once the scheme is officially notified.

In response, AAP accused the inquiry of originating not from the Delhi LG, but from the office of BJP leader Amit Shah. The party also criticized the BJP for showing a lack of respect for women and reiterated that the Mahila Samman Yojna has strong support among the women of Delhi. AAP claimed that over 22 lakh women had already registered for the programme.