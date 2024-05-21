Delhi Lok Sabha Election 2024 polling on May 25: Check full schedule, key constituencies, candidates here

Polling on all 7 Lok Sabha seats in Delhi will take place in the sixth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections on May 25 (Saturday). Besides this, voting will also take place in 51 Lok Sabha constituencies across 7 states on the same day.

The Delhi Lok Sabha contest is a two-way fight between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress-Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alliance. The BJP is contesting all 7 Lok Sabha constituencies in the national capital.

While the Congress is contesting from 3 Lok Sabha seats, the AAP is fighting on 4 seats, as per the seat-sharing deal between the two parties. The Congress is contesting Chandni Chowk, North East Delhi and North West Delhi. The AAP, on the other hand, is contesting New Delhi, South Delhi, West Delhi, and East Delhi.

Delhi Lok Sabha election 2024 constituencies, candidates

Constituency BJP INDIA New Delhi Bansuri Swaraj Somnath Bharti (AAP) North East Delhi Manoj Tiwari Kanhaiya Kumar (Congress) Chandni Chowk Praveen Khandelwal J P Agarwal (Congress) North West Delhi Yogender Chandolia Udit Raj (Congress) West Delhi Kamaljeet Sehrawat Mahabal Mishra (AAP) South Delhi Ramvir Singh Bidhuri Sahi Ram Pehelwan (AAP) East Delhi Harsh Malhotra Kuldeep Kumar (AAP)

Delhi Lok Sabha election 2024 key candidates

1. Bansuri Swaraj: Daughter of late Sushma Swaraj, Bansuri will make her debut into the world of electoral politics with this general election. Bansuri Swaraj has more than 15 years of experience in the legal profession. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused her of representing fugitive and former IPL chairman Lalit Modi in court from 2012-14.

2. Somnath Bharti: Bansuri Swaraj is faced with a tough battle in the form of Somnath Bharti as her opponent from the New Delhi Lok Sabha seat. Bharti, who has had his fair share of controversies during his political career, is eyeing inroads into the BJP bastion.

3. Manoj Tiwari: In the 2024 general elections, Tiwari is the BJP MP from Delhi whose ticket has been repeated. Tiwari will contest his third Lok Sabha election from the North East Delhi constituency, which is a Purwanchali bastion. In his tenure as an MP, Tiwari has worked on infrastructure development including road repairs, sanitation and water supply issues in his constituency.

4. Kanhaiya Kumar: In North East Delhi, the Congress fielded former JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) president Kanhaiya Kumar to contest against the incumbent MP Manoj Tiwari. This is not Kanhaiya Kumar's first election as he contested against BJP's Giriraj Singh from Begusarai in Bihar in 2019.

Kumar lost against Giriraj Singh by a margin of more than 4 lakh votes. His candidature from the constituency was faced with stiff opposition from the rank and file of the Congress party. The Congress cadre believed that Kanhaiya Kumar was an "outsider" in the constituency.

5. Udit Raj: The Congress has fielded Udit Raj against BJP's Yogender Chandolia from the North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Like Kanhaiya Kumar, Udit Raj's candidature was also met with opposition within the Congress.

In his resignation letter, ex-Delhi Congress MLA Naseeb Singh called Udit Raj an "AAP candidate who has gotten a Congress ticket". On the other hand, former Delhi Congress president Arvinder Singh Lovely called Udit Raj a "total stranger" to the Delhi Congress and the grand old party's policies. Lovely expressed his displeasure over fielding Udit Raj without proper consultation from the state unit.