scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
India
Lok Sabha election 2024 Phase 6: Check full list of 58 constituencies, schedule, key candidates here

Feedback

Lok Sabha election 2024 Phase 6: Check full list of 58 constituencies, schedule, key candidates here

Lok Sabha election 2024: In this phase, a total of 58 Lok Sabha constituencies spread across 6 states and two Union territories will go to polls.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Lok Sabha elections phase 6: All the 7 seats in Delhi and all the 10 seats in Haryana will go to polls in this phase.  Lok Sabha elections phase 6: All the 7 seats in Delhi and all the 10 seats in Haryana will go to polls in this phase. 

After the first five phases of voting for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections are over, the sixth phase of the general polls is all set to take place on May 25. In this phase, a total of 58 Lok Sabha constituencies spread across 6 states and two Union territories will go to polls. All the 7 seats in Delhi and all the 10 seats in Haryana will go to polls in this phase. 

Related Articles

In this phase, a total of 889 candidates will contest from 6 states and two Union territories. In this phase, polling will also be conducted in Jammu & Kashmir's Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha constituency. Last month, the Election Commission of India (ECI) revised the polling date in  the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat from May 7 to May 25 due to logistical, communication and natural barriers related to connectivity. 

Lok Sabha elections 2024 phase 6 constituencies

State/UT Constituencies
Bihar

Valmiki Nagar, Paschim Champaran, Purvi Champaran, Sheohar, Vaishali, Gopalganj (SC), Siwan, Maharajganj

 
Delhi

Chandni Chowk, North East Delhi, East Delhi, New Delhi, North West Delhi, South Delhi
Haryana

Ambala, Kurukshetra, Sirsa, Hisar, Karnal, Sonipat, Rohtak, Bhiwani-Mahendragarh, Gurgaon, Faridabad

 
Jammu & Kashmir Anantnag-Rajouri
Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Puri, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar (SC), Cuttack, Sambalpur
Uttar Pradesh

Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Phulpur, Allahabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Shrawasti, Domriyaganj, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Lalganj, Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Machhlishahr, Bhadohi

 
West Bengal

Tamluk, Kanthi, Ghatal, Jhargram, Medinipur, Purulia, Bankura, Bishnupur

 
Jharkhand

Giridih, Dhanbad, Ranchi, Jamshedpur

 

Lok Sabha elections 2024 phase 6 key candidates to watch

Delhi

  1. New Delhi: Bansuri Swaraj (BJP) and Somnath Bharti (AAP)
  2. North East Delhi: Manoj Tiwari (BJP) and Kanhaiya Kumar (Congress)
  3. North West Delhi: Udit Raj (Congress) and Yogendra Chandolia (BJP)
  4. Chandni Chowk: Praveen Khandelwal (BJP) and Jai Prakash Agarwal (Congress)

Bihar

  1. Valmiki Nagar: Sunil Kumar Kushwaha (JD(U)) and Deepak Yadav (RJD)
  2. Paschim Champaran: Sanjay Jaiswal (BJP) and Madan Mohan Tiwari (Congress)
  3. Purvi Champaran: Radha Mohan Singh (BJP) and Rajesh Kushwaha (VIP)
  4. Gopalganj: Alok Kumar Suman (JD(U)) and Premnath Chanchal (VIP)

Uttar Pradesh

  1. Sultanpur: Maneka Gandhi (BJP) and Rambhual Nishad (SP) 
  2. Azamgarh: Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua' (BJP) and Dharmendra Yadav (SP) 
  3. Allahabad: Ujjwal Revati Raman Singh (Congress) and Neeraj Tripathi (BJP) 
  4. Jaunpur: Kripashankar Singh (BJP) and Babu Singh Kushwaha (SP) 

Jammu & Kashmir

Anantnag-Rajouri: Mehbooba Mufti (JKPDP) and Mian Altaf Ahmed Larvi

West Bengal

  1. Tamluk: Abhijit Gangopadhyay (BJP) and Debangshu Bhattacharya (TMC) 
  2. Jhargram: Kalipada Soren (TMC) and Pranat Tudu (BJP)
  3. Medinipur: Agnimitra Paul (BJP) and June Malia (TMC)

Haryana

  1. Karnal: Manohar Lal Khattar (BJP) and Satpal Brahmachari (Congress)
  2. Kurukshetra: Naveen Jindal (BJP) and Sushil Gupta (AAP)
  3. Gurgaon: Rao Inderjit Singh (BJP) and Raj Babbar (Congress)
  4. Rohtak: Deependra Singh Hooda (Congress) and Arvind Kumar Sharma (BJP)
  5. Ambala: Varun Chaudhary (Congress) and Banto Kataria (BJP)

Odisha

  1. Bhubaneswar: Aparajita Sarangi (BJP) and Manmath Routray (BJD)
  2. Puri: Sambit Patra (BJP) and Arup Patnaik (BJD)
  3. Sambalpur: Dharmendra Pradhan (BJP) and Pranab Prakash Das (BJD)

Jharkhand

  1. Ranchi: Sanjay Seth (BJP) and Yashaswini Sahay (Congress)
  2. Jamshedpur: Samir Mohanty (JMM) and Bidyut Baran Mahato (BJP)
  3. Giridih: Chandra Prakash Choudhary (AJSU) and Mathura Prasad Mahto (JMM)

Published on: May 21, 2024, 9:08 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement