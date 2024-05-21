Lok Sabha election 2024 Phase 6: Check full list of 58 constituencies, schedule, key candidates here

After the first five phases of voting for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections are over, the sixth phase of the general polls is all set to take place on May 25. In this phase, a total of 58 Lok Sabha constituencies spread across 6 states and two Union territories will go to polls. All the 7 seats in Delhi and all the 10 seats in Haryana will go to polls in this phase.

In this phase, a total of 889 candidates will contest from 6 states and two Union territories. In this phase, polling will also be conducted in Jammu & Kashmir's Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha constituency. Last month, the Election Commission of India (ECI) revised the polling date in the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat from May 7 to May 25 due to logistical, communication and natural barriers related to connectivity.

Lok Sabha elections 2024 phase 6 constituencies

State/UT Constituencies Bihar Valmiki Nagar, Paschim Champaran, Purvi Champaran, Sheohar, Vaishali, Gopalganj (SC), Siwan, Maharajganj Delhi Chandni Chowk, North East Delhi, East Delhi, New Delhi, North West Delhi, South Delhi Haryana Ambala, Kurukshetra, Sirsa, Hisar, Karnal, Sonipat, Rohtak, Bhiwani-Mahendragarh, Gurgaon, Faridabad Jammu & Kashmir Anantnag-Rajouri Odisha Bhubaneswar, Puri, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar (SC), Cuttack, Sambalpur Uttar Pradesh Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Phulpur, Allahabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Shrawasti, Domriyaganj, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Lalganj, Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Machhlishahr, Bhadohi West Bengal Tamluk, Kanthi, Ghatal, Jhargram, Medinipur, Purulia, Bankura, Bishnupur Jharkhand Giridih, Dhanbad, Ranchi, Jamshedpur

Lok Sabha elections 2024 phase 6 key candidates to watch

Delhi

New Delhi: Bansuri Swaraj (BJP) and Somnath Bharti (AAP) North East Delhi: Manoj Tiwari (BJP) and Kanhaiya Kumar (Congress) North West Delhi: Udit Raj (Congress) and Yogendra Chandolia (BJP) Chandni Chowk: Praveen Khandelwal (BJP) and Jai Prakash Agarwal (Congress)

Bihar

Valmiki Nagar: Sunil Kumar Kushwaha (JD(U)) and Deepak Yadav (RJD) Paschim Champaran: Sanjay Jaiswal (BJP) and Madan Mohan Tiwari (Congress) Purvi Champaran: Radha Mohan Singh (BJP) and Rajesh Kushwaha (VIP) Gopalganj: Alok Kumar Suman (JD(U)) and Premnath Chanchal (VIP)

Uttar Pradesh

Sultanpur: Maneka Gandhi (BJP) and Rambhual Nishad (SP) Azamgarh: Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua' (BJP) and Dharmendra Yadav (SP) Allahabad: Ujjwal Revati Raman Singh (Congress) and Neeraj Tripathi (BJP) Jaunpur: Kripashankar Singh (BJP) and Babu Singh Kushwaha (SP)

Jammu & Kashmir

Anantnag-Rajouri: Mehbooba Mufti (JKPDP) and Mian Altaf Ahmed Larvi

West Bengal

Tamluk: Abhijit Gangopadhyay (BJP) and Debangshu Bhattacharya (TMC) Jhargram: Kalipada Soren (TMC) and Pranat Tudu (BJP) Medinipur: Agnimitra Paul (BJP) and June Malia (TMC)

Haryana

Karnal: Manohar Lal Khattar (BJP) and Satpal Brahmachari (Congress) Kurukshetra: Naveen Jindal (BJP) and Sushil Gupta (AAP) Gurgaon: Rao Inderjit Singh (BJP) and Raj Babbar (Congress) Rohtak: Deependra Singh Hooda (Congress) and Arvind Kumar Sharma (BJP) Ambala: Varun Chaudhary (Congress) and Banto Kataria (BJP)

Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Aparajita Sarangi (BJP) and Manmath Routray (BJD) Puri: Sambit Patra (BJP) and Arup Patnaik (BJD) Sambalpur: Dharmendra Pradhan (BJP) and Pranab Prakash Das (BJD)

Jharkhand