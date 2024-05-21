Lok Sabha election 2024 Phase 6: Check full list of 58 constituencies, schedule, key candidates here

After the first five phases of voting for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections are over, the sixth phase of the general polls is all set to take place on May 25. In this phase, a total of 58 Lok Sabha constituencies spread across 6 states and two Union territories will go to polls. All the 7 seats in Delhi and all the 10 seats in Haryana will go to polls in this phase.
In this phase, a total of 889 candidates will contest from 6 states and two Union territories. In this phase, polling will also be conducted in Jammu & Kashmir's Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha constituency. Last month, the Election Commission of India (ECI) revised the polling date in the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat from May 7 to May 25 due to logistical, communication and natural barriers related to connectivity.
Lok Sabha elections 2024 phase 6 constituencies
|State/UT
|Constituencies
|Bihar
|
Valmiki Nagar, Paschim Champaran, Purvi Champaran, Sheohar, Vaishali, Gopalganj (SC), Siwan, Maharajganj
|Delhi
|
Chandni Chowk, North East Delhi, East Delhi, New Delhi, North West Delhi, South Delhi
|Haryana
|
Ambala, Kurukshetra, Sirsa, Hisar, Karnal, Sonipat, Rohtak, Bhiwani-Mahendragarh, Gurgaon, Faridabad
|Jammu & Kashmir
|Anantnag-Rajouri
|Odisha
|
Bhubaneswar, Puri, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar (SC), Cuttack, Sambalpur
|Uttar Pradesh
|
Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Phulpur, Allahabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Shrawasti, Domriyaganj, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Lalganj, Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Machhlishahr, Bhadohi
|West Bengal
|
Tamluk, Kanthi, Ghatal, Jhargram, Medinipur, Purulia, Bankura, Bishnupur
|Jharkhand
|
Giridih, Dhanbad, Ranchi, Jamshedpur
Lok Sabha elections 2024 phase 6 key candidates to watch
Delhi
Bihar
Uttar Pradesh
Jammu & Kashmir
Anantnag-Rajouri: Mehbooba Mufti (JKPDP) and Mian Altaf Ahmed Larvi
West Bengal
Haryana
Odisha
Jharkhand
