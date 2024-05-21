Arvind Kejriwal hits out at Amit Shah: 'Are people of Delhi, Punjab, Goa Pakistanis?'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday attacked Union Home Minister Amit Shah over claims that he and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi have more supporters in Pakistan than in India. He claimed in his press conference that less than 500 people were present at Amit Shah's public meeting in Delhi's Sangam Vihar on Monday.

Shah claimed in a rally that Kejriwal and Gandhi have more support in Pakistan when compared to India. The Home Minister added that Rahul Gandhi has talked about bringing back Article 370, scrapping the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and lifting the ban on instant triple talaq.

Kejriwal claimed that with this statement, Shah abused the people of Delhi and called all the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporters 'Pakistanis.' "I want to ask him, the people of Delhi have formed our government by giving us 62 seats, 56 per cent vote share, are the people of Delhi Pakistani? The people of Punjab have given us 92 out of 117 seats, are the people of Punjab Pakistanis?" Kejriwal questioned Shah.

Stepping up the attack against the Home Minister, Kejriwal noted that many people across Gujarat, Assam, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and many other parts of the country supported the AAP. Delhi CM and AAP national convenor furthermore claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has chosen Amit Shah as his successor after December 2025, when PM Modi retires.

"You became so proud of this that you started abusing and threatening people. You have not become PM yet and you have become so arrogant. For your information, let me tell you that you are not becoming the PM, because people are not forming the BJP government on June 4," Kejriwal said.

Furthermore, Arvind Kejriwal announced that the Opposition INDIA bloc is projected to form the next central government as it will secure more than 300 seats, citing some recent surveys to support his claim.

"As the fifth phase of elections is completed and as the elections are being held, it is becoming clear that on June 4, the Modi government is going away and INDIA alliance is going to form a coalition government. On June 4, the INDIA alliance is getting more than 300 seats...," he said.

Voting for the first 5 phases of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections is over. The voting in all 7 Lok Sabha seats in Delhi will take place in the sixth phase on May 25 (Saturday).