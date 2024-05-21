'Investigation into 7 other scams pending': Amit Shah takes on Kejriwal, claims 'liquor policy scam just the start'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday trained his guns on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and claimed that the alleged liquor policy scam is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi. He added that investigation into around 7 other scams is still pending.

Shah alleged that there have been numerous scams under the Kejriwal government. "There has been probe into the liquor policy scam only so far. Investigation into seven other scams remains to be conducted," he said.

Besides the alleged Delhi excise scam, Home Minister Amit Shah accused the Delhi government of being involved in seven scams, including a Rs 78,000 crore Jal Board scam, a Rs 5,000 crore classroom construction scam, a Rs 1,000 crore fake medicine scam, and a Rs 4,000 crore X-Ray scam.

"The list of their corruption is very long. I ask, who did the Rs 2,875 crore liquor scam? Who did the Rs 78,000 crore Jal Board scam? Who did the Rs 5,000 crore classroom construction scam? Who did the Rs 1,000 crore fake medicine scam? Who did the Rs 4,000 crore X-ray scam? Who did the panic button scam of Rs 2,000 crore? The Rs 1,000 crore scam in buying buses and who made the Rs 125 crore Sheesh Mahal?" Shah asked.

Moreover, the Home Minister urged the voters to vote for the BJP with such "aggression" that Kejriwal remembers that he has to go back to Tihar jail. The Supreme Court has granted interim bail till June 1 to Arvind Kejriwal, who was arrested in a money laundering case related to the alleged liquor policy scam, to campaign for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Shah was speaking while campaigning for BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from the South Delhi seat Ramvir Singh Bidhuri. Describing Kejriwal as "shameless", he said that Kejriwal is the only leader who has remained the CM even after going to jail.

"He is the only leader who has remained chief minister even after going to jail. After the BJP wins the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, the 'Fevicol' with which Kejriwal is sticking to his chair of the chief minister will come unstuck," Shah said.

Furthermore, Shah said that he has not seen any leader who changes his stance or takes more "U-turns" than the AAP national convenor. He explained that Kejriwal pledged to send Congress leaders to jail for corruption but has now taken a "U-turn" and is "sitting on the lap" of the grand old party for contesting the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Responding to Shah's attack, the AAP said, "It is ironic that the most corrupt party in Indian history (BJP) is calling others corrupt." If any of the leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party were corrupt, they would have joined the BJP and come out clean from its "washing machine". All investigations against AAP leaders would've been dropped like it happened in the case of Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel, Chagan Bhujbal and countless others, the AAP said.