Delhi Metro Magenta Line becomes driverless; 29 trains running with no manual intervention

The Delhi Metro's Magenta Line has introduced fully driverless trains, marking a significant development in urban transportation. With 29 trains now operating without driver cabins, passenger space has increased. Attendants will be phased out gradually but will be present on every 3-4 trains for now.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s (DMRC’s) driverless operations on the Magenta Line makes it part of the elite 7 per cent of the world's metro networks capable of running trains autonomously. This development enhances flexibility, reduces human error, and improves the availability and reliability of train services.

The driverless trains automate pre-induction checks and parking at depots, reducing the workload on human operators and streamlining operations.

The Magenta Line, covering around 37 km with 25 stations from Janakpuri West to Botanical Garden first introduced driverless train operations in December 2020. Following this, the Pink Line (Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar) adopted similar technology in November 2021. Initially, a train operator was onboard for support, but with growing trust and advanced technology, the trains have now fully transitioned to automation.

In an effort to enhance passenger comfort and space, driver cabins and partition walls have been removed. This redesign includes new grab poles, increased standing capacity, and advanced CCTV surveillance for security. Commuter convenience and safety are further improved with real-time track monitoring, Digital Route Maps with LCD displays, and LED backlighting. Additionally, live video streaming has been introduced, offering passengers real-time insights.

The DMRC will enhance its transit system by procuring 312 metro coaches (52 trains) for driverless operations in Phase IV's priority corridors. This initiative aims to set new standards for urban transit in India and aligns with DMRC's vision for a smarter, more efficient, and safer public transport system.