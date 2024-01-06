Delhi Metro introduces seamless travel experience with 'One Delhi' app integration

The Delhi Metro took a significant leap in enhancing commuter convenience by intertwining its ticketing services with the 'One Delhi' mobile application, a move that promises hassle-free journeys for passengers.

At the inauguration held at Metro Bhawan, the integration was announced jointly by DMRC's Managing Director, Dr Vikas Kumar, alongside Ashish Kundra, the Transport Commissioner of the Delhi government, along with several other dignitaries.

According to Anuj Dayal, Executive Director of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the 'One Delhi App', previously employed for generating QR tickets for DTC buses, now extends its services to include QR tickets for the Delhi Metro. Dayal highlighted that this collaborative integration with the Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi (IIIT-D), managing the 'One Delhi' application, is a pivotal step towards consolidating travel arrangements in the city.

"The 'One Delhi App' offered by the Delhi government has been a comprehensive repository for bus service details and ticketing options," Dayal affirmed.

DMRC currently facilitates the sale of digital QR tickets through various channels like DMRC Saarthi (Momentum 2.0) app, WhatsApp, Paytm, DMRC Travel app, Phonepe, and Ridlr (specifically for Airport Express Line), with a staggering 1.2 lakh digital QR tickets sold daily across these platforms, Dayal revealed.

The 'One Delhi App', presently servicing digital QR tickets solely for DTC buses, caters to an average of 1.5 lakh daily ticket sales with an active user base of approximately three lakh, Dayal noted.

The strategic integration of issuing QR tickets for both the metro and DTC buses through the app marks a significant addition to the ticketing channels, aiming to provide commuters with a consolidated platform for booking both modes of transport.

Dayal emphasised, "This collaboration is poised to revolutionise commuting on the Delhi Metro, offering passengers a unified solution for their travel needs." He elaborated that the 'One Delhi App' goes beyond mere ticketing, incorporating integrated trip planning for buses and metros. Users can seamlessly plan their journeys by entering their start and end points, receiving a comprehensive itinerary that blends both modes of transport without toggling between multiple apps or sources for schedules.