Driverless Delhi Metro coming soon: Phase-4 corridors to offer safer, faster rides. Here's what we know

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is preparing to introduce driverless trains on its upcoming Phase-IV corridors as part of its plan to boost operational efficiency, improve safety, and reduce human intervention.

A senior DMRC official told The Indian Express: “The upcoming Phase-IV will also feature driverless trains.” The move marks a significant step in DMRC’s efforts to expand its Unattended Train Operation (UTO) system across the network."

India’s first driverless train on the Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line (Janakpuri West–Botanical Garden) was launched on December 28, 2020, and flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Since then, DMRC has expanded its automated fleet, and 69 driverless trains now run on the Pink and Magenta Lines.

“At present, Unattended Train Operation (UTO) services are operational on the Pink Line (Line–7) and the Magenta Line (Line–8) of the Delhi Metro network. A total of 43 trains are currently deployed on the Pink Line, while 26 trains are operational on the Magenta Line under the UTO system,” the official said.

According to DMRC, the rollout of driverless technology has significantly improved train availability and reduced operational delays. It also eliminates the need for manual safety checks before induction, easing the burden on train operators and ensuring smoother service.

In a statement issued on November 25, 2022, DMRC said, “After the completion of Phase 4, when driverless operations will be available on the extensions of the Pink and Magenta Lines as well as on the Aerocity–Tughlakabad Silver Line (now Golden Line), DMRC shall become the world’s second largest driverless Metro network with 160 kilometres of DTO equipped corridors.”

Phase-IV of the Delhi Metro project will extend the benefits of automation to new routes across the national capital. The three priority corridors under construction include Majlis Park to Maujpur on the Pink Line, Janakpuri West to RK Ashram Marg on the Magenta Line, and Delhi Aerocity to Tughlakabad on the Golden Line.

The remaining three corridors include Inderlok to Indraprastha on the Green Line, Lajpat Nagar to Saket G Block on the Golden Line, and Rithala to Kundli on the Red Line. After completion, these routes will make travel smoother across the NCR, improve last-mile connectivity, and expand the reach of driverless metro operations.