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Delhi-NCR weather alert: Heavy rain lashes capital as IMD issues orange alert, thunderstorms likely through day

Delhi-NCR weather alert: Heavy rain lashes capital as IMD issues orange alert, thunderstorms likely through day

The capital recorded a minimum temperature of 26.6 degrees Celsius, which was 1.3 degrees below the seasonal average. The maximum temperature is expected to remain around 32 degrees Celsius

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 6, 2026 9:59 AM IST
Delhi-NCR weather alert: Heavy rain lashes capital as IMD issues orange alert, thunderstorms likely through dayDelhi wakes up to heavy rain as IMD issues orange alert, thunderstorms likely

Delhi woke up to heavy showers on Thursday, bringing relief from humid conditions but also prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue an orange alert for the capital. The weather office has forecast moderate to heavy rain along with thunderstorms through the day.

The capital recorded a minimum temperature of 26.6 degrees Celsius, which was 1.3 degrees below the seasonal average. The maximum temperature is expected to remain around 32 degrees Celsius.

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Despite the rain, Delhi’s air quality remained in the satisfactory category. The city recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 84 at 9 am, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Heavy rain forecast across several states

The IMD has predicted widespread rainfall and thunderstorms across several parts of the country on Thursday, with heavy to very heavy rain expected in some regions.

Gangetic West Bengal, Kerala and Mahe, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Odisha and Uttarakhand are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated locations, according to the weather department.

Heavy rainfall warnings have also been issued for parts of Delhi, Haryana, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, northeastern states and other regions.

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Thunderstorms and strong winds likely

Along with rainfall, the IMD has warned of thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds in several areas.

Wind speeds of 40-50 kmph are likely at isolated places in Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Mahe, Lakshadweep, South Interior Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Several other regions, including Bihar, Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh, may experience thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds of 30-40 kmph.

The weather office has also forecast lightning activity over parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Chhattisgarh, northeastern states, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand.

Rough sea conditions expected

The IMD has warned of strong winds over parts of the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal.

Squally winds reaching 45-55 kmph, with gusts up to 65 kmph, are expected over parts of the Arabian Sea, including areas near the Somalia and Oman coasts. Similar conditions are likely along the Karnataka and Kerala coasts, Lakshadweep and nearby sea regions.

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In the Bay of Bengal, strong winds are expected over the south Sri Lanka coast and parts of the south Bay of Bengal, while the Andaman Sea may witness winds reaching 35-45 kmph with gusts up to 55 kmph.

(With inputs from PTI)

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Published on: Aug 6, 2026 9:59 AM IST
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