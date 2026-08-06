'They broke the promise': Sonam Wangchuk on pics of him breaking the fast getting released, says THIS on Rahul Gandhi

"The ministers had got their own photographers. They pledged to me, they wouldn't release it. They broke the promise," Wangchuk said. He said that in Ladakh it was customary for government representatives to offer juice or soup to end a protest fast after accepting the protesters' demands. Still, he did not want that moment to be presented as involving only one political side.

"I told them I would like members of other political parties, their leadership and student leaders to be part of it. I wanted it to be a joint gathering," he said.

Rejected 'midnight deal' charge

Rejecting allegations that he had struck a "midnight deal" with the government, the 59-year-old said he agreed to end the fast only on terms that would show it as a joint effort. He also said his wife, Geetanjali Angmo, explored the possibility of Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi breaking his fast, but did not receive a positive response.

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According to Wangchuk, the ministers agreed to his proposal and senior Intelligence Bureau officials present were made witnesses. He said the understanding was breached within minutes. "I was waiting to collect photographs of leaders from other parties. Within five minutes, a senior IB officer came huffing and puffing and said, 'Sir, I don't know how, but these images are already running on television channels'," he recalled.

Wangchuk said criticism that he had compromised ignored what happened behind the scenes. "I could have done that deal much earlier. I need not have sat on a 26-day hunger strike. I could have made much bigger deals. I could have even said, 'Make me the education minister.' If I wanted to make deals, I had many opportunities," he said.

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He added that his objective was not limited to seeking a minister's resignation, but to push for systemic reforms and accountability in the examination system.

Trust shaken

Wangchuk said the episode had shaken his faith in political leaders. "They broke the promise. So I've lost trust in all these leaders," he said. He added, "Gold is tested through various phases. I take all these things in my stride. No regrets," and said he would return to his work in education and environmental innovation while continuing to support people fighting for just causes.

Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike

Wangchuk joined the Abhijeet Dipke-led Cockroach Janta Party protest on the NEET issue and began his hunger strike on June 28 at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. After his health deteriorated, police shifted him on July 18. He was moved to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on July 21 after his wife filed a court petition. Nadda and Singh met him three days later, and Wangchuk ended his fast late on July 24 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video message on anti-paper leak laws and fast-track measures. The photographs later surfaced, triggering the controversy.