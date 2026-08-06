Trent Q1 results today: Earnings expectations, key things to watch, target prices

Trent in an earlier update reported revenue growth of 19 per cent. HDFC Securities is estimating 19 per cent growth for Westside and 18 per cent YoY growth for Zudio. It is building in a flat gross margin at 45.1 per cent YoY as higher salience of Westside in the mix is likely to be offset by crude-linked material inflation. Ebitda margin is seen at 18 per cent, up 50 bps YoY.

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Nuvama is seeing 1.3 per cent degrowth in standalone net profit at Rs 417 crore on 18.5 per cent YoY rise in sales at Rs 5,666 crore. It expects Ebitda margin to compress given the higher cost of new leases and slower productivity. "The lower productivity can also impact the margins as most of the cost optimisations are in the base now and there could be some pressure from the RM inflation as well in the quarter," it said.

Kotak Institutional Equities said Trent's revenue growth will be driven by around 10 new store additions in Zudio sequentially, partially offset by a 7 per cent YoY decline in revenue per square foot.

"We expect revenue growth to lag area growth on account of cannibalization of revenues of older stores by new stores as well as incremental addition of stores in Tier II/III cities. We expect gross margin to stay flat YoY and operating leverage in other operating costs may result in YoY Ebitda margin expansion despite weak SSSG," it said.

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Trent target prices

Goldmnan Sachs on August 4 suggested a 'Neutral' on Trent with a target of Rs 2,886 apiece. Earlier on July 24, AMbit Capital suggested 'Buy' and a target of Rs 3,520 on the stock. Bernstein on July 17 gave 'Outperform' rating to Trent with a target of Rs 3,500. HDFC Research finds the stock worthy of Rs 3,000 while Jefferiees sees it at Rs 3,110.