Delhi off GRAP 4: You can now drive your diesel car but here's what's not allowed

Delhi’s air is finally breathing easier, and so are its residents. With the city’s air quality index (AQI) dropping to a "moderate" 165, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has revoked the harshest pollution curbs under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).
Diesel cars and trucks once sidelined by the restrictions are now back on the roads.
However, the clean air comes with a caveat: measures under GRAP Stage 2 remain firmly in place to maintain the newfound respite.
What you can and cannot do under GRAP rules
While GRAP Stage 4’s stringent measures are off, Delhi residents should still tread cautiously. Under Stage 2, the following restrictions continue:
Public advisories via media platforms will continue to keep citizens informed about air pollution hotspots and precautions.
What is GRAP and how does it work?
Delhi’s battle against air pollution hinges on GRAP, a graded system triggered by rising AQI levels. Each stage intensifies restrictions:
Stage 1 (AQI 201-300: Poor)
Stage 2 (AQI 301-400: Very Poor)
Stage 3 (AQI 401-450: Severe)
Stage 4 (AQI >450: Severe Plus)
The CAQM has warned that if AQI surges past 350, Stage 3 restrictions will snap back into effect. For AQI readings above 400, the city will face the full force of Stage 4 again, including bans on diesel vehicles and more. Delhi’s temporary reprieve is a reminder of how fragile the air quality gains remain. With the holiday season approaching, residents should brace for potential shifts in restrictions if pollution levels spike again.
