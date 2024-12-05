Delhi off GRAP 4: You can now drive your diesel car but here's what's not allowed

Delhi’s air is finally breathing easier, and so are its residents. With the city’s air quality index (AQI) dropping to a "moderate" 165, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has revoked the harshest pollution curbs under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).



Diesel cars and trucks once sidelined by the restrictions are now back on the roads.

However, the clean air comes with a caveat: measures under GRAP Stage 2 remain firmly in place to maintain the newfound respite.

What you can and cannot do under GRAP rules

While GRAP Stage 4’s stringent measures are off, Delhi residents should still tread cautiously. Under Stage 2, the following restrictions continue:

No coal or firewood: Tandoors at hotels, restaurants, and roadside eateries remain off-limits.

Diesel generators restricted: Only emergency and essential services can use them.

Anti-dust measures: Daily road sweeping, water sprinkling, and the deployment of anti-smog guns are mandatory.

Energy priorities: Power suppliers must ensure uninterrupted electricity to curb reliance on diesel-powered generators.

Public advisories via media platforms will continue to keep citizens informed about air pollution hotspots and precautions.

What is GRAP and how does it work?

Delhi’s battle against air pollution hinges on GRAP, a graded system triggered by rising AQI levels. Each stage intensifies restrictions:

Stage 1 (AQI 201-300: Poor)

Activities allowed with precautions.

No open garbage burning or use of coal in tandoors.

Stage 2 (AQI 301-400: Very Poor)

Essential construction permitted.

Ban on diesel generators (except for emergencies) and coal usage in eateries.

Stage 3 (AQI 401-450: Severe)

Halt on non-essential construction.

Ban on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles, except essentials.

Stage 4 (AQI >450: Severe Plus)

No construction.

Total diesel truck bans (except essential supplies).

Possible odd-even vehicle schemes or work-from-home directives.

The CAQM has warned that if AQI surges past 350, Stage 3 restrictions will snap back into effect. For AQI readings above 400, the city will face the full force of Stage 4 again, including bans on diesel vehicles and more. Delhi’s temporary reprieve is a reminder of how fragile the air quality gains remain. With the holiday season approaching, residents should brace for potential shifts in restrictions if pollution levels spike again.

