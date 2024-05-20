Heatwave: IMD issues red alert for Delhi, Punjab and Haryana for next five days, respite may take a while

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a severe heatwave warning for Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana over the next five days.

The latest IMD bulletin forecasts severe heatwave conditions in Rajasthan from Tuesday to Friday and in parts of Uttar Pradesh on Monday and Tuesday. Additionally, heatwaves are expected in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, and the hill states of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh this week. On Monday morning, Delhi residents woke up to a warm start with a minimum temperature of 29.2 degrees Celsius, which is three notches above the seasonal average.

On Sunday, temperatures reached or exceeded 47 degrees Celsius in several places across India. Delhi's Najafgarh area recorded 47.8 degrees, making it the hottest place in the country for the second time in three days.

In Rajasthan, Sriganganagar and Anta recorded 46.7 degrees Celsius, while Nuh in Haryana hit a blistering 47.2 degrees. Chandigarh, the capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded 44.2 degrees Celsius. Faridkot was the hottest in Punjab at 44 degrees Celsius, closely followed by Amritsar at 43.9 degrees. Madhya Pradesh's Datia saw 47.5 degrees, and Uttar Pradesh's Agra and Jhansi recorded 47.7 and 47.2 degrees, respectively.

The IMD has expressed serious concerns over the extreme heat and urges people in affected areas to take precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses. Here are some expert tips on how to beat the heatwave and stay safe:

How to Beat the Heatwave:

Drink plenty of water throughout the day. Avoid alcohol, caffeine, and sugary drinks as they can lead to dehydration.

Opt for light-colored, loose-fitting, and lightweight clothing. Cotton fabrics are ideal as they allow your body to cool naturally.

Stay indoors during the hottest parts of the day, usually between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. If you must go outside, take frequent breaks in the shade or a cool place.

Wear a wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses, and apply sunscreen with a high SPF to protect yourself from harmful UV rays.

Use fans, air conditioning, or take cool showers to lower your body temperature. Keep curtains closed to block out the sun.

Be aware of symptoms like dizziness, headache, rapid heartbeat, nausea, and confusion. If you or someone else shows signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke, seek medical attention immediately.

Heatwaves can have severe health impacts, including heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Symptoms of heat-related illnesses can range from mild (cramps, fatigue) to severe (confusion, unconsciousness). Vulnerable populations, such as infants, the elderly, and individuals with chronic diseases, are particularly at risk.

Meanwhile, the IMD predicts heavy rainfall in parts of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry this week. Lakshadweep will also see heavy rain on Monday and Tuesday, while light to moderate rain is expected in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands over the next seven days.