Delhi people seen as 'rude and uncultured' in Bengaluru, says Reddit user; leaves netizens divided

Delhi or Bengaluru -- which city is better? This debate has been an ongoing one on social media and will continue to be. A social media user recently shared his experience of visiting Bengaluru.

The user mentioned that the hate against Delhi people is real in the IT capital of India, while adding that Delhiites are generally considered to be rude and uncultured. He also shared a sarcastic comic strip by BakraMax, an comics and animation studio which also featured on Shark Tank India.

The post left netizens divided, with some users calling the hate and stereotype for Delhi real while others acknowledged the shortcomings of Delhiites.

"The hate and stereotype for delhi is real. I was asked by my classmates if I had an ipill for lunch because I'm from delhi. They think I must be easy because of the stereotypes (I have a long term partner and I'm not in the dating pool)," a user commented.

"I have heard far too many awful things about South Indians from North Indians. Recently, I overheard a girl talking to her friend on the phone, saying, "Yaar, kya karun, yaar? Sab jagah kaale log hi dikh rahe hain." From boys, I’ve heard things like, "You know why there are so few rapes in South India? Kyun ki koi rape karney ke layak hi nahi hai." I don’t look South Indian (I have a wheatish complexion). One guy assumed I was from the North and said to me, "Yaar, issey accha toh Bihar ke mazdoor lagtey hain," pointing to a South Indian professor. There’s also the casual racism about idli, sambar, vada, and similar stereotype," a second user pointed out.

"It's so ironic that kannadigas are calling delhiites "aggressive" when they themselves impose their language (and other shenanigans) aggressively on people living in karnataka. We don't even need an uncalled flashback to answer them back on this," a third user said.

"Nah my Delhi friends in Bangalore use slurs a lot. I mean a lot. They never speak a Hindi sentence without inserting bc everytime," a fourth user noted.

"Delhi is so used to outsiders coming in and settling down that we're used to it. There are no real Delhi natives. Places which have a large native population are the ones where outsiders face discrimination and friction. Same with Bengal. There have been so many different cultures intermingling that Bengalis are chill with outsiders coming in," yet another user said.