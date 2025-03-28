Delhi Police registers FIR against Arvind Kejriwal, two others for misusing public funds

Delhi Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly misusing public funds on large hoardings in 2019.

The FIR, approved by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Mittal, also names former MLA Gulab Singh and former Dwarka councillor Nitika Sharma. The complaint, filed in 2019, accuses the trio of "deliberately misused public money by putting up large-sized hoardings."

The court has scheduled the next hearing for April 18, allowing the police time to conduct further investigations.

Earlier this month, the Rouse Avenue Court allowed a petition seeking an FIR against Kejriwal and others these allegations. While a metropolitan magistrate had dismissed the complaint in 2022, a sessions court later overturned the decision, directing the magistrate to reconsider the matter. Following this, the magistrate entertained a fresh plea for an FIR to be registered.

In January 2025, Special Judge Vishal Gogne pointed out that the earlier dismissal order failed to determine whether the alleged offence was cognisable.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta accused the former AAP government of constructing a ‘Sheesh Mahal’ instead of helping slum-dwellers, as she announced an allocation of Rs 900 crore for basic amenities in slum clusters. She highlighted the former government’s corruption.

Gupta also jokingly proposed the inclusion of the 'Sheesh Mahal' as a tourist destination, stating, "We will include the 'Sheesh Mahal', too, as a tourist destination and show it to people through tickets." The former CM's official residence has been criticised for its "lavishness”.