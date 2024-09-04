Delhi Police summons 4 'creditors' in former Atlas president's death case

The Delhi Police has filed an FIR of abetment of suicide in the alleged suicide of former president of Atlas Cycles Salil Kapoor. The police have also summoned four people named in the suicide note for questioning. Kapoor was found dead on Tuesday with a bullet injury to his head on the ground floor of his bungalow on the Dr A P J Abdul Kalam Road. He had left behind a suicide note in which he had named four people of harassing him "mentally and physically," police said as per news agency PTI.

A case under section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the BNS has been filed at Tughlak Road Police Station against the four people named in the suicide note. Earlier today, an officer said that all four, who are stated to be from Haryana, would be summoned to join the probe soon.

The police sources told the news agency that in the one-page suicide note written in English, Kapoor said he was "taking his life on his own."

On Wednesday, police formed a board of three doctors and conducted the post-mortem of his body before handing it over to his family members. Kapoor's wife and three children - two sons and a daughter - were living separately from him in Dubai.

Kapoor was arrested by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police in 2015 in connection with two cases of cheating involving an amount of Rs 9 crore. In 2014, he was booked in two separate cases at south Delhi's Defence Colony Police Station which were also probed by the EOW.

