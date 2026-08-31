Delhi Police's 72-hour 'Operation Chakra': 193 arrested, 154 FIRs in North district crackdown

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Scale and focus of the operation



Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Niharika Bhatt said the operation was conducted under her supervision, with leadership from Additional DCP-I Pukhraj Kamal Gupta and Additional DCP-II Ram Dulesh Meena, and involved all police stations, sub-divisions, and operational teams in the district.

"Our focus was on organised crime, drugs, excise and gambling," DCP Bhatt said, adding that a total of 154 FIRs were registered and 193 people were arrested in different cases.

Seizures: liquor, drugs, arms, and gambling cash

In excise-related cases, around 10,000 quarters (bottles) of illicit liquor were recovered and 63 people were arrested, police said.

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A focused campaign on identified drug hotspots led to the recovery of ganja, heroin, charas, buprenorphine tablets, and fentanyl injections. In one case, 544 grams of charas along with tablets were seized from a suspect who told police he had brought them from Himachal Pradesh.

Overall, 21 people were arrested under the NDPS Act, with police recovering 1.975 kg of ganja, 39.2 grams of heroin, 544 grams of charas, 240 buprenorphine tablets, and 500 Avil injections, the news agency reported.

The crackdown on illegal weapons resulted in the arrest of 22 people and the recovery of 22 knives, three country-made pistols, and two live cartridges. In gambling-related cases, 87 people were arrested, ₹ 1.69 lakh in cash, two mobile phones, and playing cards were seized, and 50 cases were registered under the Gambling Act, the police added.

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