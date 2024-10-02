Delhi Police's biggest drug bust! Over 500 kg of cocaine worth over Rs 2000 cr seized in major raid

In its biggest raid, the Delhi Police recovered over 500 kilograms of cocaine valued at more than Rs 2,000 crore during a raid in South Delhi, marking one of the largest drug busts in the capital's history.

The operation, carried out by the Special Cell, led to the arrest of four individuals connected to the international drug syndicate believed to be behind this substantial cocaine consignment.

Authorities suspect that the seized narcotics were intended for use in high-profile parties across the region. This significant seizure highlights the ongoing battle against drug trafficking in the national capital.

The police are currently interrogating the arrested suspects to gather more information regarding the syndicate's operations and potential connections.

A recent drug bust involved two Afghan nationals, Hashimi Mohammad Waris and Abdul Nayib, who were arrested for allegedly operating a drug syndicate. They were caught during a police raid in Tilak Nagar, where officers seized 400 grams of heroin and 160 grams of cocaine.

Waris has lived in India on refugee status since January 2020 and previously worked as a helper in a chemist shop in Vikaspuri. He got involved in drug trafficking after a friend asked him to collect and deliver drug consignments in Delhi and the NCR, earning $100 for each delivery.

Nayib, also an Afghan national and a registered refugee, arrived in India around the same time as Waris. He and Waris met at the chemist's shop, where Waris encouraged Nayib to join the drug trade by appealing to his desire for a more luxurious life.