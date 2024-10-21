Delhi pollution: AQI crosses 400 in Anand Vihar, hits 'very poor' in Akshardham, Dwarka; CM Atishi says...

Delhiites woke up to a thick shroud of smog on Monday morning as air quality dropped to 'very poor' in several parts of the national capital. Parts of Delhi that witnessed 'very poor' air quality include Akshardham temple, India Gate, Shakurpur, Dwarka and surrounding areas.

In Dwarka, the AQI stood at 311 whereas in Akshardham, it stood at 307. The AQI at India Gate and surrounding areas stood at 309. In Shakurpur, the AQI stood at 346, categorised as 'very poor', as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Related Articles

At ITO, the AQI was 232 at 08:30 am, falling under the 'poor' category. Jahangirpuri recorded an AQI of 350 at 08:30 am, entering the 'very poor' category. Nehru Park and surrounding areas reported an AQI of 254, putting it under the 'poor' category.

Anand Vihar recorded the worst pollution levels. The AQI in Delhi's Anand Vihar area crossed 450 and stood at 454 by 08:30 am, entering the 'severe' category.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the national capital's pollution woes. Atishi said that the BJP's "dirty politics" is responsible for the growing air and water pollution in Delhi, blaming Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Atishi blamed thousands of diesel buses from Uttar Pradesh that reach the Kaushambi and Anand Vihar bus depots on the Delhi, brick kilns and thermal plants in NCR for the poor air quality in Delhi.

"The major cause of pollution in Anand Vihar is the buses coming from UP. Haryana and UP release their untreated effluents into the Yamuna," Atishi said. She also promised to hold discussions with the Yogi Adityanath-led UP government over these issues.

"Why can't Haryana and UP governments introduce CNG and electric buses in their fleet?" she asked while addressing a press conference. She, however, gave a clean chit to the AAP-led government in Punjab over the issue of stubble burning.

AAP leader and Delhi minister Gopal Rai went ahead and blamed the BJP for sensationlising the issue of pollution.

“BJP creates a problem and then makes a video. Our job is to clean it. The cleaning is underway and we are preparing for the Chhath pooja... In Kalindi Kunj also, we will clean all the dirt coming from UP,” the minister added.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP president Virender Sachdeva alleged that the AAP defending the Bhagwant Mann-led government in Punjab on the issue of stubble burning have turned into "enemies" of Delhi residents.

"Until 2021, AAP leaders including Kejriwal used to allege that stubble burning in Punjab turned Delhi into a gas chamber. Now, they are shifting the blame to Uttar Pradesh and Haryana because their party rules Punjab," he said.

He said that Atishi said the froth appearing on the Yamuna river in Delhi was a result of untreated industrial wastewater released into the river.

Haryana releases around 165 million gallons per day (MGD) of industrial untreated wastewater through Badshahpur, Mungeshpur and other drains into Yamuna, while 65 MGD of such polluted water is discharged by UP through various drains into the river, she said.