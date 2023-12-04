Delhi pollution: Air quality remains 'very poor' with overall AQI at 309

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi saw a slight dip on Monday morning, December 4. The city’s AQI was recorded at 309, categorising the overall air quality in the 'very poor' category, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

CPCB reported that multiple areas in Delhi witnessed a marginal decline in air quality, with Anand Vihar recording an AQI of 283, Mundka at 366, Mandir Marg at 216, and RK Puram at 245, as a few parts of the city also experienced some drizzle on Sunday evening.

"Under the influence of a western disturbance and cyclone circulation over Haryana, which brought moisture, some areas witnessed a drizzle," Kuldeep Srivastava, scientist and head of the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre, IMD, said.

When it comes to the National Capital Region, Greater Noida witnessed a staggering AQI of 298 at 6 am. Ghaziabad recorded an AQI of 240, Faridabad stood at 295, and Gurugram recorded an AQI of 242; these all areas fall under the 'very poor' category, according to the CPCB.

Air quality is considered 'good' between zero and 50, 'satisfactory' from 51 to 100, 'moderate' from 101 to 200, 'poor' from 201 to 300, 'very poor' from 301 to 400, and 'severe' from 401 to 500, as per the AQI scale.

A resident on a morning walk told the news agency ANI, “It is difficult to go out and stay inside as well... Due to heart problems, it is important to walk... Because of pollution, there is difficulty in breathing... There has been no change in pollution despite rainfall..."

Meanwhile, the temperature at night in Delhi is expected to dip in the coming days, and the minimum temperature is expected to reach 9 degrees Celsius by Tuesday. According to the India Meteorological Department(IMD), the minimum temperature on Sunday, December 3, was recorded at 10 degrees Celsius, one degree above normal at Safdarjung and the maximum temperature was recorded at 26.2 degrees Celsius, one degree above normal.

The National Weather Agency added that the minimum temperature may go around 9 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and Friday; the temperature may further drop to 8 degrees Celsius by December 9 in Delhi.

