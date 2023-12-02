Delhi pollution: Air quality improves slightly to 'very poor' from 'severe' category

Delhi AQI: Delhi's air quality on Saturday slight improved to the 'very poor' category with an average AQI at 368.

Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data reviewed at 6 am showed that the air quality in the Lodhi Road area was 349, whereas in the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium area, it was 366. AQI in the Anand Vihar area was at 388.

It was in the 'severe' category on Friday. The AQI on Friday in Anand Vihar was 407, Jahangirpuri 402, Mundka 408, Okhla Phase-2 424, Punjabi Bagh 411, RK Puram 401, Vivek Vihar 438, and Wazirpur 423.

#WATCH | The Air Quality Index (AQI) is in the 'Very Poor' category in Delhi as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB)



The air quality in Delhi showed marginal improvement on Sunday after heavy rain lashed the city. However, on Thursday, the AQI dropped to the 'very poor' category after being in the 'poor' category the previous day, according to CPCB's 24-hour average data.

An AQI between 0 and 50 comes under good category, 51 and 100 is under satisfactory bracket, 101 and 200 is under moderate category, 201 and 300 is under poor bracket, 301 and 400 is under very poor category, 401 and 450 is under severe category, and above 450 is severe-plus.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMD), New Delhi, has said that there is a very low possibility of rain. The minimum temperature is going to be around 12 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature is going to be around 25 degrees Celsius.

Earlier this week, the Centre revoked the restrictions imposed under Stage-III of GRAP in the entire National Capital Region after there was a significant improvement in the overall air quality of the NCR.

The restrictions under Stage I and II are still in force and are being monitored by the sub-committee from time to time to prevent further decline in air quality in the NCR and adjoining areas.

