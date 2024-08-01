Delhi Rains: All schools, private and govt, to remain closed on Aug 1 due to heavy rainfall

In response to the torrential rain experienced this evening and the forecast of continued heavy rainfall tomorrow, Delhi government has announced that all schools, both government and private, will be closed on August 1st.

The decision aims to ensure the safety of students and staff as adverse weather conditions are expected to persist. Parents and guardians are advised to make necessary arrangements for their children during this closure.

The national capital experienced significant waterlogging on Wednesday evening following an intense bout of rainfall, resulting in major traffic disruptions across various regions.

The torrential downpour prompted the weather office to issue its highest 'red' warning. The National Flash Flood Guidance Bulletin also included Delhi in its list of "areas of concern", it said. The weather office advised people to remain indoors, secure windows and doors, and refrain from unnecessary travel.

Around 10 flights were diverted from Delhi to other cities as heavy rain continued to pound the city.

According to data from the India Meteorological Department's Automatic Weather Station (AWS) network, the Pragati Maidan observatory in central Delhi recorded an astonishing 112.5 mm of rain in just one hour.

The unexpected deluge caused widespread waterlogging, prompting the Delhi Traffic Police to issue advisories for commuters to avoid certain routes.

Delhi Minister Atishi said that efforts are being made to get the situation under control by the Municipal Corporation and other government authorities.