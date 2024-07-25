Delhi rains: IMD issues yellow alert, roads waterlogged; Check traffic advisory, routes to avoid

Delhi-NCR witnessed scattered rainfall on Thursday morning, providing much-needed respite from the sweltering humidity that has enveloped the region.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'yellow alert' for the national capital and surrounding areas and has also said that for the rest of the week, the capital city may be on a green alert.

Some parts of Delhi, including Dwarka, Lajpat Nagar, and ITO, had early morning rainfall. However, IMD predicts above-average temperatures and an increase in humidity for the city.



The highest temperature for today is 39.05 degrees Celsius, the lowest is 30 degrees Celsius, and a typically cloudy sky is expected for the rest of the day. Delhi's current AQI is 219, which falls under the 'Poor' air quality category.

Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for several routes throughout the capital city. Check the advisories below:

- "Traffic is affected on Ring Road in the carriageway from Nehru Nagar towards Ashram due to breakdown of a bus near Ashram Chowk. Kindly plan your journey accordingly."

- "Traffic is affected on Ring Road in the carriageway from Dhaula Kuan towards Rajouri Garden due to the breakdown of a loaded truck at Mayapuri Flyover. Kindly plan your journey accordingly."

- "Traffic is affected on Ring Road in the carriageway from Rajouri Garden towards Dhaula Kuan due to the breakdown of a Trailer at Mayapuri Flyover. Kindly plan your journey accordingly."

- "Traffic is affected on Rohtak Road in the carriageway from Nangloi towards Tikri Border and vice-versa due to sewer overflow and potholes on the road between Rajdhani Park and Mundka. Kindly plan your journey accordingly."

- "Traffic may be affected on Windsor Palace roundabout in front of Ashoka Road from C-Hexagon due to damage to the Sewerage pipeline. Kindly plan your journey accordingly."

On July 24, there were also isolated regions of severe rain in Delhi and Noida because of a monsoon trough that caused thunderstorms. The national capital should see a decrease in rainfall once more today as the monsoon trough passes away.



With 228 mm of rain falling on a single day in June, Delhi had its greatest level of precipitation in 88 years. According to IMD statistics of July 24, Delhi has not received the required amount of rainfall on average for July.