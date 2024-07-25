Mumbai weather update: Andheri subway shut after Vehar lake overflows, Kalyan, Thane, Mulund worst-hit

Mumbai weather update: Torrential rains have wreaked havoc in Mumbai, causing Vehar Lake to overflow and forcing the closure of the Andheri subway due to waterlogging. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts more moderate to heavy rainfall in the coming hours.

Mumbai is grappling with severe weather conditions. The overflow of Vehar Lake, one of the city's key water sources, began on Thursday morning. Additionally, gusty winds reaching speeds of 50-60 kmph are expected, with temperatures ranging between 24 and 29 degrees Celsius.

In Pune, the relentless downpour has led to the closure of schools across the city and nearby areas, following an order by Collector Suhas Diwase. The red alert issued by the IMD prompted this decision, affecting Pimpri Chinchwad, Bhor, Velhe, Maval, Mulshi, and Khadakwasla.

Heavy overnight rains in Pune have increased water discharge from the Khadakwasla dam, reaching 40,000 cusecs at 2 am, with further increases anticipated. This could lead to waterlogging in low-lying areas. The IMD forecasts continued heavy rainfall in the next few hours.

Flooding swept through parts of Kalyan, Thane, and Mulund. With Thursday's forecast predicting more of the same, the IMD issued an orange alert for Thane and a yellow for Mumbai, prompting the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) to advise residents to stay indoors unless necessary.

Gujarat is bracing for exceptionally heavy rainfall exceeding 40 cm, while Konkan and Goa expect extremely heavy rain. Wednesday's downpours led to waterlogging in Vadodara, Bharuch, and Navsari, with the Gira waterfalls in Waghai swelling. Severe flooding was also reported in Noida’s Sector 62.

In Delhi, a UPSC aspirant tragically died from electrocution on a waterlogged road near Patel Nagar Metro Station.

For the west and central India region, expect widespread light to moderate rains with thunderstorms and lightning over the next five days. An orange alert for very heavy rainfall is in effect for Chhattisgarh on July 24, Madhya Pradesh on July 24 and 25, Konkan and Goa from July 25-27, Madhya Maharashtra on July 26 and 27, and Gujarat from July 26-28. Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places across Marathwada on July 24 and 25, Vidarbha from July 25-26, and the broader region from July 25-28.

Northwest India will also experience widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning. In South Peninsular India, expect scattered to widespread light to moderate rains with thunderstorms and lightning. An orange alert warns of very heavy rain in Coastal Karnataka. Heavy rain is likely in Telangana on July 25, North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Interior Karnataka from July 24-26, and Kerala, Mahe, and Coastal Karnataka from July 24-27.