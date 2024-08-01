7 killed as Delhi receives 108 mm of rain in just 24 Hours: A record for July in 14 years

The national capital witnessed an unprecedented deluge, recording 108 millimetres of rainfall within a span of 24 hours—the highest single-day total for July in 14 years. This significant downpour, which began late on July 31 led to widespread waterlogging and disruptions across the city.

The official weather station in the nation's capital, Safdarjung, recorded the rain between Wednesday and Thursday and called it a deluge of rain battered the city, drowning the roadways, impeding traffic, and killing seven people so far.

Mahesh Palawat, Vice President of Meteorology and Climate Change at Skymet, posted on X, noting that the highest recorded rainfall over a 24-hour period in July occurred on July 2, 1961.

Videos circulating on social media platforms depicted severe traffic congestion throughout Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), with residents trapped in the rain for hours. Many vehicles were nearly completely submerged on waterlogged roads, while people navigated through the floodwaters amid the heavy downpour.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated that there will be no immediate respite from the rain. In its latest bulletin, the IMD stated that Delhi and neighbouring states, including Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir, will continue to experience heavy rainfall for the next five days. The meteorological agency has specifically warned that Delhi-NCR is expected to receive very heavy rainfall today.

Thus, in response to the torrential rain experienced on July 31 and the forecast of continued heavy rainfall tomorrow, Delhi government has announced that all schools, both government and private, will be closed on August 1st.

The torrential downpour on Wednesday prompted the weather office to issue its highest 'red' warning. The National Flash Flood Guidance Bulletin also included Delhi in its list of "areas of concern", it said. The weather office advised people to remain indoors, secure windows and doors, and refrain from unnecessary travel.