Delhi schools set to reopen on Monday, classes to begin at 9 am

Schools in Delhi are all set to open on January 15 after the winter break announced due to dense to very dense fog as well as cold wave conditions. The classes will resume in physical mode from 9 am on Monday and no school is allowed to function beyond 5 pm given the dense fog conditions, an order by the Department of Education said.

"However, taking precaution in view of the prevailing foggy conditions, no school (including double shift schools) will start before 9 am and have classes beyonf 5 pm till further directions," the order read. All teaching and non-teaching staff will have to report to duty as usual, the order further noted. The order is also applicable on students of Nursery, KG and Primary classes.

Previously on January 7, Delhi Education Minister Atishi announced the extension of winter break till January 12 due to the ongoing cold wave in the national capital. "Schools will remain closed for the next 5 days for students from nursery to class 5", she said in a post at the time.

Delhi weather today

As temperatures plummeted further, intensifying the fog situation during morning hours, there was speculation about a possible further extension of the winter break. Sunday saw Delhi recording its coldest morning of the season, with the minimum temperature dropping to 3.5 degrees Celsius. This was lower than Saturday's 3.6 degrees and Friday's 3.9 degrees.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that Sunday's minimum temperature was four degrees below the season's average. The IMD also said in its forecast that very dense fog and cold wave conditions is likely to prevail in the national capital for more than two days, with dense fog expected to persist until January 20.

"Dense to very dense fog conditions likely to continue to prevail over north India during next 4-5 days," the IMD forecast read. The Palam Observatory near the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi reported dense fog with zero visibility at 5am, marking the longest duration of dense fog this season.