Delhi sees lowest AQI of 2025, but February night temperatures hit 74-year high

In a welcome respite for Delhi residents, the city recorded its lowest Air Quality Index (AQI) of 2025 on Friday, with an average AQI of 121, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). This marks the cleanest air Delhi has breathed in January and February over the past three years, as per the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

The improvement in AQI followed the light rainfall and thunderstorm in the national capital region with temperatures dropping slightly. The improvement in air quality comes after years of worsening pollution, particularly in winter when smog levels typically soar. The drop offers some relief to residents who have long battled hazardous air conditions.

However, even as pollution levels dipped, Delhi witnessed an unusual weather milestone. On February 27, the city recorded its warmest February night in 74 years, with the minimum temperature at Safdarjung reaching 19.5°C, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). “This is the highest minimum temperature ever recorded for February at Safdarjung between 1951 and 2025,” IMD said, adding that no data was available before 1951.

The previous highest minimum temperature for February was 19°C on February 25, 2015. Other high February night temperatures include 18.6°C in 1973, 18.5°C on February 20, 2015, 18.2°C in 1992, and 18°C in 1988.

Hot summer ahead

With February already setting temperature records, India is likely to see a hotter-than-usual March, with an increased number of heatwave days, the IMD warned on Fubruary 28.

"Monthly maximum temperatures for March are expected to be above normal in most parts of the country, except for the southernmost regions of Peninsular India," said senior IMD scientist D Sivananda Pai during a virtual press briefing.

February 2025 was already the warmest since 1901, with a mean temperature of 22.04°C — 1.34°C above the normal of 20.70°C. Rainfall in February was also scarce, with just 10.9 mm recorded, the 18th lowest since 1901 and the fifth lowest since 2001.

Looking ahead, the IMD forecasts above-normal heatwave days for most of India from March to May, except in the northeast, extreme north, and southwestern and southern Peninsular India. However, overall rainfall during this period is expected to be within the normal range (83-117% of the long-period average).

The northern region is currently experiencing a wet spell due to an intense Western Disturbance, bringing snowfall and rain to Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. IMD expects this system to persist until March 3, with another Western Disturbance likely to affect the region next week.