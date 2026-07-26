'This is the behaviour of...' : Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar detained by Delhi police after Kerala House altercation

Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar was detained by the Delhi Police on Friday following an altercation at Kerala House in Delhi. Kumar, who is in charge of the All India Congress Committee of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), was taken into custody after the Resident Commissioner of Kerala filed a complaint against him, according to a report by The Hindu.

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Kumar has been taken to Jaffarpur Kalan police station in southwest Delhi.

As per the report, Kumar had gone to Kerala House to stay in a room that was reportedly booked under his friend's name. However, officials informed him that no rooms were available.

He then approached Kerala Resident Commissioner Puneet Kumar to seek clarification. The conversation reportedly turned into an argument, after which the Resident Commissioner called the Delhi Police and requested that Kumar be removed from the premises.

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'Governor was coming, and Governor is King'

While being detained, Kumar spoke to reporters and criticised the action against him.

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He said he was told that Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar was expected to visit Kerala House later in the day.

"Governor was coming, and Governor is King," Kumar remarked.

The Congress leader said he had only come to meet a friend at Kerala House and alleged that his detention reflected the functioning of the Union government.

"This is the behaviour of [Union Home Minister] Amit Shah and the Delhi Police," he said.

In a statement, Kumar's office said he had been taken to Jaffarpur Kalan police station and was being detained there.

"We are yet to get more details. We are sending legal help to him," the statement said.

Kerala House and past protests

Kerala House, located on Jantar Mantar Road, has previously been linked to several protest movements.

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During the wrestlers' protest demanding the removal of former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the Kerala government had allowed the wrestlers to use Kerala House to freshen up. The move had drawn criticism from supporters of the Centre.

Kanhaiya Kumar, a former president of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU), has also been actively involved in campaigns on issues such as examination paper leaks, unemployment and student rights.

Kumar's recent remarks on education

Earlier this month, Kumar accused the Narendra Modi-led government of pushing India's education system into the "ICU". He demanded the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, called for an investigation into his alleged links with the paper leak mafia, and sought comprehensive reforms in the education system.

He said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had been interacting with students across the country to understand their concerns.

"With the same objective, Rahul Gandhi Ji had given a presentation among students and their parents in Kota. Now we are taking this campaign forward in different parts of the country. We are compiling suggestions from students, teachers, and parents," Kumar said.