Delhi to Dehradun in just 2.5 hours! PM Modi to inaugurate economic corridor today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh on 14 April 2026. His itinerary includes a review of the Wildlife Corridor on the elevated section of the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, followed by a visit to the Jai Maa Daat Kali Temple near Dehradun. Later, he will inaugurate the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor at a public event in Dehradun and address the attendees.

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The Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor is a 213 km-long, six-lane, access-controlled highway developed at a cost exceeding ₹12,000 crore.

The expressway starts from Akshardham in Delhi and passes through several key districts in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand before reaching Dehradun. Districts in Uttar Pradesh that the expressway covers include Baghpat, Baraut, Shamli, and Saharanpur before reaching Dehradun.

The economic corridor is reducing travel time between Delhi and Dehradun from over six hours to about two and a half hours. The travel time between Ghaziabad and Dehradun goes down to 2 hours. The travel time between Noida and Dehradun and Gurugram/Faridabad and Dehradun goes down to 2 hours 45 minutes and 3.5 to 4 hours.

The project includes 10 interchanges, three railway overbridges, four major bridges, and 12 wayside amenities to support smooth high-speed travel. An Advanced Traffic Management System is in place to enhance safety and efficiency for commuters.

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Considering the region's ecological sensitivity and wildlife, the corridor features measures to minimise man-animal conflict. These include a 12 km long elevated wildlife corridor, one of the longest in Asia, eight animal passes, two elephant underpasses of 200 metres each, and a 370 metre tunnel near the Daat Kali temple to ensure free movement of animals.

This corridor is expected to boost regional economic growth by improving connectivity between key tourism and economic centres. It also aims to open new opportunities for trade and development, reflecting the Prime Minister's vision for infrastructure that balances high-speed connectivity with environmental sustainability and enhanced quality of life.