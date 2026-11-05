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Delhi traffic advisory for Diwali rush out: check all diversions

Delhi traffic advisory for Diwali rush out: check all diversions

As part of the traffic management plan, parking of all types of vehicles, including buses, transport vehicles, taxis and private cars, will be strictly prohibited on both sides of Road No. 56

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 5, 2026 10:27 PM IST
Delhi traffic advisory for Diwali rush out: check all diversionsDelhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory announcing special traffic arrangements

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory announcing special traffic arrangements around Anand Vihar Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) from November 5 to November 11, in view of the anticipated surge in passenger movement during the festive season. The measures aim to ensure smooth traffic flow and facilitate the movement of commuters around the busy transport hub.

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According to the advisory, heavy passenger movement is expected at Anand Vihar ISBT, nearby railway stations and adjoining transport hubs. Commuters have been advised to plan their journeys in advance, follow traffic regulations and use alternative routes to avoid congestion during the advisory period.

READ THIS: Planning Diwali week? The November dates for Dhanteras, Lakshmi Puja, Govardhan and Bhai Dooj

Roads likely to be affected

The traffic arrangements are expected to affect key roads in and around Anand Vihar, including Road No. 56, also known as Chaudhary Charan Singh Marg, and Road No. 57, also known as Swami Dayanand Marg.

Commuters travelling towards National Highway 24 (NH-24) have been advised to use the Delhi-Karol Bagh–Barapullah route and the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway via GT Road, as specified in the advisory.

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Those travelling towards Ghaziabad and Dilshad Garden have been advised to take the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway near Akshardham via GT Road to avoid congestion around the ISBT.

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ALSO READ: Travelling to Bihar for Chhath? Delhi govt plans 50+ AC luxury buses, check routes and cities covered

No-parking restrictions on Road No. 56

As part of the traffic management plan, parking of all types of vehicles, including buses, transport vehicles, taxis and private cars, will be strictly prohibited on both sides of Road No. 56.

The restrictions will particularly apply near the ISBT entry and exit gates and adjoining approach roads. Private vehicle users have been advised to park only at designated facilities on Kaushambi Road, near the Maharaj Showroom and near Anand Vihar.

Authorities have warned motorists against leaving vehicles unattended on carriageways or approach roads, as unauthorised parking could obstruct traffic and invite legal action.

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Published on: Nov 5, 2026 10:27 PM IST
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