Delhi traffic advisory for Diwali rush out: check all diversions

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Roads likely to be affected

The traffic arrangements are expected to affect key roads in and around Anand Vihar, including Road No. 56, also known as Chaudhary Charan Singh Marg, and Road No. 57, also known as Swami Dayanand Marg.

Commuters travelling towards National Highway 24 (NH-24) have been advised to use the Delhi-Karol Bagh–Barapullah route and the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway via GT Road, as specified in the advisory.

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In connection with the festive season (Dhanteras, Diwali, Bhai Dooj & Chhath Puja), special traffic arrangements will remain in force around Anand Vihar ISBT and adjoining transport hubs from 05.11.2026 to 15.11.2026. Commuters are advised to follow diversions, avoid unauthorised parking, plan their journeys in advance and use alternative routes to ensure smooth and hassle-free travel. GENERAL INSTRUCTIONS •Motorists are requested to remain patient, follow traffic rules and cooperate with traffic personnel deployed in the area. Please follow diversion signs and traffic directions to avoid congestion. •For real-time updates and assistance, connect with Delhi Traffic Police through the following channels: FACEBOOK: https://t.co/XMFa7Ld8gD PLATFORM X: https://t.co/hro9F9Bmge INSTAGRAM: https://t.co/aL9StmHNJn WHATSAPP: 8750871493 HELPLINE NOS.: 1095 / 011-25844444 #DPTrafficAdvisory #DTPUpdates — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) November 5, 2026

Those travelling towards Ghaziabad and Dilshad Garden have been advised to take the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway near Akshardham via GT Road to avoid congestion around the ISBT.

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No-parking restrictions on Road No. 56

As part of the traffic management plan, parking of all types of vehicles, including buses, transport vehicles, taxis and private cars, will be strictly prohibited on both sides of Road No. 56.

The restrictions will particularly apply near the ISBT entry and exit gates and adjoining approach roads. Private vehicle users have been advised to park only at designated facilities on Kaushambi Road, near the Maharaj Showroom and near Anand Vihar.

Authorities have warned motorists against leaving vehicles unattended on carriageways or approach roads, as unauthorised parking could obstruct traffic and invite legal action.