Delhi traffic advisory for Diwali rush out: check all diversions

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Roads likely to be affected
The traffic arrangements are expected to affect key roads in and around Anand Vihar, including Road No. 56, also known as Chaudhary Charan Singh Marg, and Road No. 57, also known as Swami Dayanand Marg.
Commuters travelling towards National Highway 24 (NH-24) have been advised to use the Delhi-Karol Bagh–Barapullah route and the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway via GT Road, as specified in the advisory.
Those travelling towards Ghaziabad and Dilshad Garden have been advised to take the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway near Akshardham via GT Road to avoid congestion around the ISBT.
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No-parking restrictions on Road No. 56
As part of the traffic management plan, parking of all types of vehicles, including buses, transport vehicles, taxis and private cars, will be strictly prohibited on both sides of Road No. 56.
The restrictions will particularly apply near the ISBT entry and exit gates and adjoining approach roads. Private vehicle users have been advised to park only at designated facilities on Kaushambi Road, near the Maharaj Showroom and near Anand Vihar.
Authorities have warned motorists against leaving vehicles unattended on carriageways or approach roads, as unauthorised parking could obstruct traffic and invite legal action.