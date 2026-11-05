'India-US relationship will change': Mike Williams predicts warmer ties after Democrats' historic victory

"I think it would absolutely change," Williams said when asked whether the political shift could improve Washington's approach towards India.

He added that Democrats remain puzzled by the administration's handling of bilateral relations, including the failure to conclude a trade agreement.

"And, and everyone is mystified why there is no trade deal," he said.

Democrats could restore traditional partnership

Williams said the Democratic Party would likely adopt a different approach towards India, recognising its strategic importance while continuing to raise concerns over areas of disagreement.

"They're going to go back to the way the relationship was before, where we are partners, we may have disagreements, and we will talk about those disagreements, but India has a very strategic role to play in the world and a very good relationship with the United States."

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He acknowledged that Democrats have previously expressed concerns about certain policies of the Indian government but argued that such differences need not undermine the broader relationship.

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Williams also criticised the anti-immigration rhetoric associated with sections of Trump's political base, suggesting that Democrats would adopt a more welcoming position towards India and Indian Americans.

What changes for Indian businesses?

The Democratic victory could also bring greater scrutiny of the Trump administration's trade and immigration policies, potentially affecting Indian businesses with direct or indirect exposure to the US market.

Williams expects congressional investigations and oversight of several executive decisions, including their domestic and international economic consequences.

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"There will be significant pushback. There will be oversight and investigation on many of the policies that have taken place to date," he said.

However, he cautioned against expecting an immediate reversal of existing policies.

Trump retains substantial executive authority, and major legislative changes would require presidential cooperation or sufficient congressional support to overcome a veto.

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What should India do now?

Williams advised New Delhi to continue its measured diplomatic approach while strengthening engagement with incoming Democratic congressional leaders.

He praised India's handling of relations with Trump, saying the government had avoided an overly aggressive response despite disagreements.

According to Williams, India already enjoys strong relationships with several Democratic leaders, creating opportunities for constructive dialogue.

"And so just come with an open hand, have the discussions, and, and I think that the reception will be warm," he said.

The new Congress takes office on January 3, 2027, potentially opening a fresh chapter in India-US engagement even as Trump remains President.

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