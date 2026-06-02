Rs 75/share dividend by Tata Group stock – Record date next week

Tata Group led Tata Elxsi Ltd is scheduled to distribute a reward to its shareholders, continuing its track record of investor payouts. The company board had recommended a dividend of Rs 75 per share for the financial year ending March 31, 2026, each carrying a face value of Rs 10.

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Tata Elxsi dividend record date

To figure out the eligibility of the shareholder for the dividend, Tata Elxsi has fixed Wednesday, June 10, 2026, as the record date.

Key dates

Record date: Wednesday, June 10, 2026, would serve as the cut-off date to determine dividend eligibility. The company's register of members would be closed from Thursday, June 11, 2026 to Wednesday, June 24, 2026.

The 37th annual general meeting (AGM) is scheduled on Wednesday, June 24, 2026. Subject to shareholder approval at the AGM, the dividend would likely start hitting on or after Tuesday, June 30, 2026.

For investors holding shares in demat mode, the payout will be credited to those whose names appear in the beneficial owners' list provided by the depositories at the close of business hours on June 10, 2026.

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Tata Elxsi's dividend history

Just last year, in June 2025, the company declared an identical dividend of Rs 75. Before that, shareholders recived a final dividend of Rs 70 in June 2024. Looking further back, the company paid Rs 60.60 in June 2023, handed out a final dividend of Rs 42.50 in June 2022, and issued a special dividend of Rs 24 in June 2021.

Stock Performance

Tata Elxsi shares witnessed some action on Tuesday. The stock rallied 5.31% to close at Rs 4530.45 apiece on the BSE, a jump from its previous close of Rs 4,302.05. While the stock has faced some broader headwinds over the long term—declining by about 29% over a one-year period—it has recently caught some tailwind. In just one month period, the counter has gained over 9%.

