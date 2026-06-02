Tata Tech, Bharti Airtel, PFC, BLS International shares: Should you enter at current levels?

Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, AVP - Research and Advisory at Master Capital Services, on Tuesday shared stock-specific views in BTTV's Daily Calls segment.

In response to a query on Bharti Airtel Ltd, he said, "One can enter at the current market price, keeping a stop loss placed at Rs 1,700. On the higher side, Rs 1,900 level can be expected. A decisive close above Rs 1,900 is required for further upmove towards Rs 1,960-1,970 levels."

Advertisement

Related Articles

On Power Finance Corporation Ltd (PFC), the market expert stated, "From a technical standpoint, this stock is also looking good. Though, some pain could be seen and it may slip towards Rs 390-395 levels. So, one should consider entering in tranches."

When asked about Tata Technologies Ltd, Upadhyay said, "We've recently seen a golden crossover in this mid-cap IT stock. I believe this upward move may continue. One can buy this counter, expecting targets between Rs 800 and Rs 850. Keep stop loss at Rs 670. One should consider taking an exit if the stock breaks below this level on the lower side."

For BLS International Services Ltd, he noted, "Those holding should keep a stop loss of Rs 244. On the higher side, the expected target would be Rs 300 and a clear breakout above the mentioned level can trigger the beginning of a fresh bull run with potential targets of Rs 360-370."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, shares of Tata Technologies climbed 3.39 per cent to close at Rs 738.70, and BLS International rose 2.73 per cent to Rs 269. Airtel edged up 0.19 per cent to Rs 1,814, while PFC slipped 1.84 per cent to settle at Rs 413.20.

Here's the full video:

Here's how you too can participate: Daily Calls on Business Today Television (BTTV)

Are you confused about where to invest, how to invest, or how to build and structure your portfolio? You too can participate in the show to get answers to stock specific queries:-

-WhatsApp number: 7303080488 | You can send us your questions along with your name, location, and your contact details.

-You can send us your questions along with your name, location, and your contact details.

Advertisement

-YouTube comments section:

- Log on to YouTube of Business Today channel

-Then go to the daily calls live under LIVE segment on YouTube, and use the comment section there to send us your queries.

- Also, direct link to search Daily Calls on YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@BusinessToday/streams

-BTTV's top market experts will be happy to guide you on your stock queries.

When and where to watch Daily Calls on BTTV

- LIVE streaming time: Every trading day 12 pm

- On YouTube, https://www.businesstoday.in, Business Today X handle - https://x.com/business_today and Business Today Facebook page -https://www.facebook.com/BusinessToday/

About the show

- Daily Calls answers your specific stock queries LIVE on the program, wherein top market experts guide you on your stock related questions

- You can gain invaluable insights and clarity on your market queries through our live sessions featuring expert analysts.