‘This is an incredible time to be a…’: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said on ‘SaaSpocalypse’

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang at the Computex 2026 keynote dismissed concerns over artificial intelligence (AI) agents replacing software companies or traditional software products. This highlights the ongoing trend for the term"SaaSpocalypse" (Software-as-a-Service apocalypse), which is currently being feared by investors and analysts.

The fear has been reported to have impacted the IT sector stock across companies, including Salesforce, Atlassian and SAP, amid growing AI adoptions and evolution in how AI agents perform.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Must read: What is an AI PC and why is Nvidia betting on it?

According to a Business Insider report, Huang emphasised that AI agents will heavily rely on software tools, databases, workflows, and platforms to get work done. He further highlighted that AI agents could end up using more software than humans do today.

Huang said, “A lot of people have said, ‘Jensen, AI is coming. Agentic AI is coming. Therefore, all of the software companies are going to go out of business.” He also argued that software companies will remain relevant and their demand will only increase as AI agents increasingly rely on their platforms, tools, and services.

Huang said, “This is actually an incredible time to be a software company, but the software has to be presented to the agent in a way that the agent can use it.” He further elaborated that the rise of AI agents could increase demand for software, but companies will have to rethink product design, platforms, and interfaces for seamless AI-driven interactions.

Advertisement

Must read: Microsoft and NVIDIA partner to bring personal AI agents to Windows PCs with RTX Spark

However, Huang is not the only tech leader, but other prominent AI leaders, including OpenAI's Sam Altman and Anthropic's Dario Amodei, have also argued about software companies' relevance in an AI-driven future. In addition, Infosys Ltd chairman Nandan Nilekani told shareholders that AI has increased demand for IT expertise rather than making it obsolete (Read here). Therefore, software companies will likely evolve with AI.