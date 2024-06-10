Delhi water shortage: AAP asks LG to intervene, talk to Haryana govt over dipping water levels in Wazirabad barrage, Munak canal

Delhi water shortage: Delhi water minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi has said that the water level in Wazirabad barrage is low and the Munak canal is also receiving less water, which has aggravated the shortage in Delhi.

Atishi said she has spoken to LG VK Saxena about the water woes and has been assured by him of assistance. He said he would talk to the Haryana government and also that a single-charge officer would be inducted for the administrative work in the Delhi Jal Board to be carried out adequately.

“Because LG is the representative of the central government, we requested him to hold talks with the Haryana government,” said Atishi, adding that even during the summers’ evaporation loss, when Haryana releases 1,050 cusecs of water in the Munak canal, more than 990 cusecs of water reach Delhi’s entry points. But in the past few days, this level has decreased to 840-850 cusecs.

Atishi elaborated that seven water treatment plants in Delhi are dependent on the Munak canal for water. She said that the Wazirabad barrage has also produced less water which is impacting the Delhi residents.

“LG has assured us that he would talk to the Haryana government,” she said adding that the lack of staffing at the Delhi Jal Board was also discussed. She said that DJB CEO also has two more departments to look after, including GST and PWD. “LG has also assured that he will induct a single-charge officer to ensure that administrative work in the Delhi Jal Board is carried out adequately. He has assured that the lack of officers in the Delhi Jal Board will also be sorted,” said Atishi.

No water from Himachal Pradesh that is to come from Haryana has come to Delhi’s Wazirabad barrage so far, she said. “We have received information from a Supreme Court affidavit that a water dispute is also going on between Himachal Pradesh and Haryana government,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court ordered Himachal Pradesh last week to release 137 cusecs of surplus water available with it to help Delhi tide over the water shortage.