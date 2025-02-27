Delhi weather: ‘Appreciable rise’ in temperature; rain expected till Feb 28, says IMD

Delhi witnessed an “appreciable rise” in maximum temperatures in the last 24 hours, while minimum temperatures rose too. The India Meteorological Department (IMD), meanwhile predicted rain till February 28.

The national capital also experienced an unusually warm day on Tuesday with temperatures reaching 32°C, marking the highest February temperature in 19 years. This rise in temperature was six degrees above the average for this time of year. The last time such high temperatures were recorded in February was in 2006.

Related Articles

The IMD issued a yellow alert for the National Capital Region (NCR), anticipating light rain coupled with thunderstorms, bringing down the temperature.

According to the IMD's forecast for Thursday, temperatures in Delhi are expected to moderate, with maximum and minimum temperatures predicted to be 26°C and 18°C, respectively. The weather office has indicated that these conditions, along with a predominant surface wind from the east-southeast direction, are likely to bring partly cloudy skies in the upcoming days. This shift in weather patterns is expected to offer some respite after the hottest February day since 2006.

Fluctuating humidity levels and rise in minimum temperatures have also contributed to the poor air quality in the region, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 247, as per the Central Pollution Control Board. The anticipated rain and thunderstorms are expected to potentially improve air quality and provide a cooling effect following the recent temperature surge.

The IMD's alert covers not only Delhi but also the surrounding areas in the NCR, including Gurugram, Noida, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Yamunanagar. Furthermore, parts of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan are also expected to experience light to moderate rain. This weather shift follows a period of rising minimum and maximum temperatures in the region over the past 24 hours, suggesting a significant change in weather dynamics.